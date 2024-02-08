Sixers trade Patrick Beverley to Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Cam Payne, second-round pick

The 76ers have parted ways with Patrick Beverley.

The backup point guard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday in exchange for Cameron Payne and Milwaukee’s 2027 second-round pick. Beverley announced that he’d been traded on the Pat Bev Pod. A league source said the Sixers will also receive the second-round pick.

Beverley will reunite with former Sixers coach Doc Rivers, who he played for as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. Rivers recently took over the position when Milwaukee fired coach Adrian Griffin.

Payne, also a backup point guard, averaged 6.2 points, 2.3 assists and 14.9 minutes in 47 games with two starts this season in Milwaukee.

Beverley averaged 6.3 points, 3.1 assists and 19.6 minutes in 47 games with five starts. This comes after the Sixers signed him to a one-year, minimum salary contract in July.

At the time, Beverley reunited with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. The 12th-year veteran played his first five NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets while Morey was the team’s general manager.

Beverley, 35, was a solid leader in the locker room and brought much-needed toughness. However, Payne, 29, is a younger talent with a knack for producing off the bench.