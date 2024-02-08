Did Daryl Morey break another promise? Patrick Beverley says yes.

Patrick Beverley is on his way to the Milwaukee Bucks.

While he’s grateful for his time in Philly, the veteran guard is excited to reunite with former 76ers coach Doc Rivers, who he played for as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

”I know his message clearer than anyone, he wants to win,” Beverley said on his live podcast after hearing the news. “I know his system, too.”

Beverley did note, however, that when the Sixers played the Denver Nuggets — they last played on Jan. 25 — he asked president of basketball operations Daryl Morey if he would be traded at the deadline. Morey, who was famously labeled “a liar” by James Harden during his trade request last year, said no, according to Beverley.

Beverley was traded Thursday in exchange for Cameron Payne and a second-round pick, but didn’t display any animosity toward Morey. Instead, he explained that he was playing too well for a contending team not to inquire.

But Ferrone said Morey betrayed Beverley’s trust.

”[Morey] made a miscalculation,” cohost Adam Ferrone said. “You don’t take a dog off a team.”

The Bucks have been in the market for defensive help, especially in the backcourt after trading Jrue Holiday. They finished near the bottom of the league in total defense and allowed enough points to get rookie head coach Adrian Griffin fired despite a 30-13 record.

Despite their recent slide, the ability to contend is the most exciting part for Beverley.

“The possibility of winning a championship,” he emphasized.

Ferrone is in.

”Get a championship, bro,” Ferrone exclaimed. “Go get a [expletive] ring.”

But first, the Bucks — along with Beverley and Rivers — come to Philly on Feb. 25th.

”Mark your calendars,” Ferrone said.