Paul George could be approaching ‘last hurdle’ to make his season debut for Sixers

Paul George could be one “last hurdle” away from making his 76ers season debut, coach Nick Nurse said following Friday’s practice.

The team announced before Nurse’s media session that George will meet with doctors this weekend, which Nurse then called a potential final step for the veteran forward to be medically cleared to return to game action following offseason arthroscopic knee surgery.

“I’m like everybody out there in Sixers Nation,” Nurse said. “I’m hoping the doc gives him the clearance and we can get him out there, even if it’s just to get him back in the flow of things.”

George has been practicing since mid-October, including full-contact scrimmaging in recent days. Nurse said George has been “moving very well” during those sessions. George was the last player on the floor following Friday’s practice, participating in a shooting and conditioning drill during which he fired a corner three-pointer at one end of the floor and then sprinted the opposite end for another long-range attempt.

Nurse added he expects George to provide an immediate defensive lift to the Sixers (5-3) because of his 6-foot-9 frame and “instinctual feel for that end of the floor.” The Sixers entered Friday ranked 22nd in the NBA in defensive efficiency, allowing 116.5 points per 100 possessions.

“He’s really kind of a captain-type guy there,” Nurse said. “He knows what he’s doing and he helps other guys. He talks. He knows how to kind of help other guys navigate situations and stuff like that. That would be useful, as well.”

George battled several injuries during a disappointing first season with the Sixers. He averaged 16.2 points on 43% shooting, along with 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals in 41 games last season. But he lacked the explosion to drive past defenders, which previously made him a dangerous three-level scorer and perennial All-Star throughout his 15-year career.

George said he would be open to playing power forward, a noticeable void on the Sixers’ guard-heavy roster. Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker, who are both on two-way contracts, have played the bulk of the minutes at that spot this season.

Nurse is hoping for a similar return timetable for Barlow, who on Monday is scheduled for a follow-up visit with the surgeon who performed the procedure on his left elbow laceration. Because the wound is located where the arm bends, Barlow on Friday was still wearing a sling with a protective brace/cast that covers most of his arm and keeps it straight.

Barlow has not played since Oct. 25, halting an impressive start to his season. He averaged 7.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in the Sixers’ first two games, and was a pleasant surprise during training camp to earn the starting nod on opening night.