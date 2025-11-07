Sixers fans are ready to welcome back Hip Hop, an ‘iconic’ mascot who was ‘just as influential as Allen Iverson’

There are a few words that have been tossed around when discussing the Sixers’ start to the season — whether it’s complimenting their “box office” backcourt, or discussing the team’s early “resiliency” through their first eightgames.

However, the word that seems to define the team most this season is nostalgia. And that’s certainly going to be the case this weekend.

In honor of the Sixers’ 25th anniversary celebration of their 2001 NBA Finals team, which kicks off this weekend, the organization is making it feel as if fans have jumped back in time to an era that former league MVP Allen Iverson once dominated.

Among the celebrations taking place throughout the season to pay tribute to the team include the Sixers re-releasing their iconic black jerseys, revealing a new throwback hardwood design, hosting a reunion night on Jan. 31, and bringing back beloved mascot Hip Hop.

“I remember Hip Hop and I do know he was instrumental to that era because of what was going on with Allen Iverson,” said 56-year-old Philadelphia native Jamil Farrar. “[Iverson] kind of brought that Hip Hop culture to Philadelphia and into the league, basically. So, it kind of all blended in well together.”

Hip Hop will return on Saturday during the Sixers’ home game against the Toronto Raptors, their first or two back-to-back nights celebrating the 2001 team. And fans of all generations — including a Hip Hop superfan — are ready for the return of the high-flying, acrobatic rabbit that sported a durag and shades.

‘Hip Hop meant a lot’

Wearing a vintage Sixers windbreaker jacket, 30-year-old Josh Steinberg walked out of the backroom of the Mitchell & Ness store on Walnut Street with a smile on his face and said, “I heard there’s a reporter here who wants to talk about Hip Hop returning. I thought it was a lie at first.”

Steinberg, the manager of the sports apparel store, considers himself a “superfan” of the mascot. Over 20 years ago, when he was around eight years old, he remembered getting his first Hip Hop plush toy. His collection has grown tremendously since.

“Hip Hop meant a lot,” Steinberg said. “Growing up, I had a collection of all the Hip Hop toys. The giveaways that they would do at the games, I collected them. [He’s] just an iconic mascot. Cool mascot. Just totally different from what you would see in a normal mascot. A rabbit that wore shades and a durag with muscles fit the Sixers team from the 2000s perfectly.”

His collection includes five different Hip Hop plushies, a Hip Hop mask, a “Hip Hop in a box” toy, trading cards, three different bobbleheads, a custom T-shirt, and a custom Hip Hop black throwback jersey. But his favorite item is one of the bobbleheads.

“I grew up on that era, [watching] Allen Iverson in that black jersey,” Steinberg said. “I remember going to games seeing Hip Hop, the high-flying squad. … I remember people going crazy [when he came out]. I think there were a lot of people that were excited to see him do the dunks. He used to do some pretty crazy dunks and stunts. I think that was one of the most exciting things when it came to Hip Hop."

Steinberg wasn’t the only fan excited to hear about Hip Hop’s return. Although 22-year-old Aidan Escueta doesn’t remember much about the mascot, he recognized his iconic role with the team during the era of Iverson.

“[He was known for] basically style,” Escueta said. “And being very influential in the pop culture scene. I think he’s just as influential as Allen Iverson was in the NBA space. So, I think it’s just really cool to see him during the season.”

Hip Hop was first introduced in 1998, and stopped making appearances in 2011. The mascot, portrayed by gymnast Bill Roth, who will again be in the suit this weekend, was eventually replaced by Franklin the Dog in 2015.

Bob Balmores, a 40-year-old Sixers season ticket holder, is glad to see the organization bring him back.

“I think I took Hip Hop for granted,” Balmores said. “But now, looking at Franklin — don’t get me wrong, I love Franklin — but, I took Hip Hop for granted back then and I’m excited to see Hip Hop again.”

When asked if the younger generation would find the same appeal to Hip Hop as they did back in the day, the Cherry Hill native responded, “They don’t know. These younger kids don’t know. Come on. They don’t know the Sixers, they don’t know the [Allen Iverson] days.”

‘That’s tough’

It turns out, Hip Hop transcends time.

A group of six students, aged 14 to 15, from the Academy at Palumbo stood in Washington Square Tuesday, passing around a tablet with the image of Hip Hop on the screen. All but one had never seen the mascot before. Their initial reactions included several positive responses, such as: “That’s tough” and “That’s GOATed.”

It isn’t a surprise that the 2000s mascot would have such an appeal to the younger generation. Many of the trends from the Y2K era have been making a comeback, particularly in fashion. Wearing a pair of baggy jeans with a big belt buckle and a striped rugby shirt, Titus Scarpelli, 14, discussed the return of the mascot that retired the year he was born.

“I never really knew him for a while,” Scarpelli said. “But, then when I saw things about them reintroducing him, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ … I mean, he definitely seems like he was more of a mascot that represented the street ball kind of scene, his name is Hip Hop. I think he was made to represent players having their own individuality or flair when they play.”

The former mascot performed slam dunks from a trampoline over fans and even motorcycles. When that same group of students was asked what they could expect from the mascot, they responded with answers like break dancing and trick shots.

Even Sixers guard Kyle Lowry, who grew up during the Iverson era, wanted the mascot back. In September, when the team initially announced the return of the black jerseys, the North Philly native called for the return of Hip Hop.

Less than two months later, he’ll get his wish.

Fans are still unsure of what to expect from Hip Hop’s return. But, with him potentially joining Franklin on the court, Steinberg is hoping to see a few friendly competitions between the two.

“It’s been a while,” Steinberg said. “I hope they bring back some of the dunks. I know they had the original guy playing Hip Hop again. So, it’ll be interesting to see how they collaborate him with Franklin. Those guys can do a little halftime dunk show. I know Franklin does the halftime shots, behind-the-back. So, it’ll be interesting to see what they do. Maybe, some competitions between Franklin and Hip Hop.”

