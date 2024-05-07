The Sixers covet Paul George, but will he be available? Not if the Clippers get their way.

The 76ers’ desire to sign Paul George in free agency is well known. But the Los Angeles Clippers hope the nine-time All-Star forward remains in the fold.

“We want Paul, we value Paul,” said Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations. “Paul’s done some tremendous things here. He’s an elite player, and our biggest thing is we always want to be able to treat players well and pay them fairly, and we also have to build out a team, especially, this is a new CBA.”

Frank stopped short of saying what the Clippers are willing to pay George in order to keep him away from the Sixers and other suitors.

He can become an unrestricted free agent this summer by declining his $48.8 million player option with the Clippers for next season by June 30.

George was eligible to sign an extension this season. But the two sides didn’t reach an agreement. The belief is that Los Angeles isn’t willing to match George’s expectations for his next contract. Reports have circulated suggesting the Clippers’ offer is less than Leonard’s three-year, $149.7 million extension.

Now, George is eligible to receive a four-year, $221 million deal with the Clippers. The Sixers and other suitors can offer a four-year, $212 million contract.

“I would never go into details other than we’ve had really, really good conversations over the course of the year,” Frank said, “and hopeful that we get him to remain a Clipper.”

The Sixers could create close to $65 million in salary-cap space this summer. Their goals are to add a maximum-salary level wing and sign Tyrese Maxey to a lucrative contract. The All-Star point guard is eligible to receive a five-year, $205 million deal. Joel Embiid just completed the first season of his four-year, $213 million contract extension.

But with the new CBA restrictions, is it viable to build around three max players?

“Again, I would reframe it as ‘compared to what?’ and in those situations, I like having the challenge,” Sixers president Daryl Morey said. “To me, finding the guys that are overlooked [for lesser deals]. The Kelly Oubres of the world. Getting a Kyle Lowry. Guys like that. I like that challenge. I think that’s something that the front office is very good at.

“So I think ... basically you’re like, ‘Have less good players, but more role players’. I think, generally, the history of the NBA would favor — even with the new CBA — get studs who can then put the work and the onus on the front office to find the players that fit around it.”

By acquiring George, the Sixers would basically replace Tobias Harris with one of the league’s elite wings.

George, who turned 34 on Thursday, just completed his 14th season. In addition to being a nine-time All-Star, he is a six-time All-NBA selection and a four-time All-Defensive pick.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals this season. He shot a career-best 41.3% on three-pointers.

“I would say the biggest need is not at their position,” Morey said, referring to Maxey and Embiid, “someone at the wing who can play and deliver at a high level in the playoffs. That’s the biggest need.”