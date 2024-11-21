Sixers’ Paul George suffers second left knee bone bruise and will be reevaluated Monday

Paul George suffered a second bone bruise to his left knee and will be reevaluated on Monday.

As a result, the forward will miss 76ers’ next two games against the Brooklyn Nets (Friday) and Los Angeles Clippers (Sunday) at the Wells Fargo Center.

George hyperextended his left knee 39 seconds into the second half of Wednesday’s 117-111 road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Thursday’s MRI confirmed that there was no structural damage.

George previously suffered a bone bruise on Oct. 14 after hyperextending the knee in a preseason game at the Atlanta Hawks.

» READ MORE: The Sixers officially have the NBA’s worst record. Is it time to panic?

That initial injury kept the 34-year-old sidelined for three weeks. He made his delayed Sixers debut against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 4.

The recovery timeline for a hyperextended knee depends on the severity of the injury and whether surgery is required.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse believed there was no structural damage after Wednesday’s game. At the time, however, he said the forward would undergo further testing on Thursday.

“They actually did work him there … he was actually close to coming back in the game,” Nurse said at the time. “But it kind of stiffened up as he got out a little bit more. So we decided not to.”

» READ MORE: Sixers takeaways: Joel Embiid’s aggressiveness, Paul George’s injury, and more

The Sixers signed George to a four-year, $211.5 million contract this summer to form a big three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Because of injuries, the Big Three has shared the floor together for 6 minutes, 9 seconds this season.

George is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.3 steals in eight games this season. However, the nine-time All-Star is shooting just 38.3% from the field — including making just 15 of 54 three-pointers.