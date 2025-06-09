Tyrese Maxey to host Friends & Family Weekend; Sixers exec Peter Dinwiddie leaving for Hawks

Tyrese Maxey is hosting a three-day event focused on empowering the Philadelphia community.

Through the Tyrese Maxey Foundation, the 76ers All-Star point guard will host the Night of Giving dinner, Celebrity Golf Tournament and a 1% Skill Camp at the second annual Friends & Family Weekend from July 31-Aug. 2. The free basketball camp is for 7-to-12-year-olds.

The foundation was founded in 2021 in Maxey’s hometown of Garland, Texas, as a faith-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening families and communities by providing children with skills and support needed to become the next generation of leaders.

“I’m really excited about bringing Friends & Family Weekend back for a second year,” Maxey said in a statement. “It’s a blessing to interact with amazing people and kids across these three days and raise money to help strengthen the Philadelphia community.”

The Night of Giving will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 31 at the Fitler Club, 2400 Market St. The event will have a mixer followed by a dinner, along with a chat with Maxey. During the event, a community partner and Tyrese Maxey Foundation Scholars will be recognized.

On Aug. 1, more than 70 golfers will play at the Union League Golf Club at Torresdale to raise money for the foundation.

The three-day event will conclude on Aug. 2 with the basketball camp at William Penn Charter School. Maxey and other professional basketball players will be joined by over 250 children who will learn how to get 1% better as athletes. In addition to receiving gear and backpacks, campers will interact with Maxey during the lunch period.

Last summer, Maxey donated $1 million to Philadelphia organizations at the first Friends & Family Weekend after signing his five-year, $204 million max extension with the Sixers. Registration for the event will be available at the Maxey Foundation website.

Dinwiddie headed to Hawks

Peter Dinwiddie’s tenure with the 76ers is coming to an end.

Multiple sources confirmed the team executive is finalizing a deal to become the Atlanta Hawks’ senior vice president of strategy and analytics.

The Indianapolis native had served as the Sixers’ executive vice president of basketball operations since October 2020.

He worked closely with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand.

In his new job, Dinwiddie will report to new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh.

Before joining the Sixers, Dinwiddie served as senior vice president for his hometown Indiana Pacers. Dinwiddie, who received a law degree from New England Law in Boston in 2004, had been with the Pacers since they hired him from the ticket department in 2006.