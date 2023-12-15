Joel Embiid breaks a Wilt Chamberlain record as Sixers clobber Pistons, 124-92

The Detroit Pistons got another glimpse of the stability the 76ers envision for seasons to come.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey had dominant efforts in the Sixers’ 124-92 victory Friday night at Well Fargo Center.

Embiid finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and four blocks despite sitting out the fourth quarter. It marked his 10th consecutive game with at least 30 points, and gave him a franchise-record nine consecutive games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s mark.

Maxey added 19 points and four assists. Meanwhile, Marcus Morris had one of his best games as a Sixer. The North Philly native, who was acquired in a trade from the Clippers on Nov. 1, had 15 points while making all five of his three-pointers.

Advertisement

The Sixers (17-7) had a commanding 41-point lead while extending their winning streak to five games.

It was their second victory over the Pistons (2-23) in as many games. The Sixers prevailed 129-111 on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. The latest loss extended Detroit’s losing streak to a franchise-record 22 games.

» READ MORE: Daryl Morey receives contract extension that keeps him with Sixers through 2027-28 season

Excuse the Sixers for not feeling sorry for their struggling opponents.

Finally healthy and adjusted to new teammates, they’re too busy trying to show they can become a championship contender.

But there’s no secret that the Sixers are interested in making a trade.

“Obviously, we can’t force any sort of trade that might help the team,” Daryl Morey said at the pregame news conference after his contract extension as team president of basketball operatio was announced. “But if all else is equal, we would like to do something earlier. We think you don’t get many chances to have a player like Joel playing at even MVP-plus level. To have a young up-and-coming player like Tyrese, who continues to improve day by day.

“And just a whole bunch of really solid guys that [coach Nick Nurse] has playing at a high level helping us win ... and put us in the spot that we can win it this year. So if there’s something this year, we will do it this year because we don’t think this year can be taken for granted.”

Embiid’s future

But teams like the New York Knicks are holding out hope Embiid becomes disenchanted with Sixers and forces a trade next offseason.

Opposing teams got their hopes up after the Sixers didn’t acquire a big-time free agent this summer. And the chatter got louder after James Harden became upset with Morey and demanded a trade.

“So he always has been [committed to the Sixers],” Morey said of Embiid. “It was really frustrating this summer. Obviously, we were taking our lumps, you know, for various reasons in the media. But Joel has always been 100% Philly, 100% Sixers, 100% winning the championship here in every meeting. And Joel didn’t get frustrated. … For him, it’s not a big [thing]. I think he just knows what he knows.”

Locking up Maxey

Embiid is in the first year of the four-year, $213.3 million contract. Maxey, however, is in the final year of his deal.

But the Sixers never hid the fact that they intend to sign Maxey to a lucrative contract. But how lucrative? Maximum-salary contract?

» READ MORE: How the Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey has accelerated his ascension to NBA stardom

“We’re not allowed to get those details,” Morey said. “Just by NBA rule even, but I think, look, if the team wins at the level we’re hoping to win at, everything really takes care of itself, and we know a good thing when we got it.”

And what they have is someone who turned out to be the steal of the 2020 draft. Three years after being selected 21st, Maxey has scored at least 30 points in seven of 23 games. He had a career-high 50 points against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 12. And Maxey is expected to be an Eastern Conference All-Star.

Change of plan

Maxey’s ability to be an elite-scoring co-star to Embiid has changed the type of player the Sixers may seek prior to the trade deadline.

“I mean him playing pretty clearly like the second-best player to an MVP-level guy does change how you look at things,” Morey said, “and does make you say, it’s much easier to find guys who can help in that context because finding like the second-best player on a title team generally you can’t do. You have to draft him like we did or it’s such a pile of assets like maybe I’ve done in my past where we just traded everything.

“So it does open up a whole bunch of avenues to upgrade the team that wouldn’t have been there if Tyrese wasn’t making this leap that we hope he can make.”

» READ MORE: Sixers mailbag: ‘Will they please trade Tobias Harris?’

Right now, the Sixers are one of the NBA’s deepest teams after acquiring Nicolas Batum, Morris, Robert Covington, and KJ Martin from the Los Angeles Clippers in the Harden trade. But Morey acknowledged they could use some depth at center and guard.

“We’re obviously always looking for those real key difference-makers who can really move the needle,” he said, “and give us even a better chance against the other top teams in the East and in the NBA.”

The Sixers are pleased with the wing depth they acquired from the Clippers.

Wing depth

On Friday, Morris, once again, showed his worth off the bench. Batum, the starting small forward, finished with four points, five rebounds, and four assists. Covington had three rebounds and steal while Martin played in mop-up duty.

The Sixers had hoped Batum could contribute the way he has. They have been impressed with his defense, shooting, and passing. He’s been a good glue guy since the trade.

“Then Robert has given us some of the best minutes of his career when he’s been in as well,” Morey said. “I’ve worked with Robert before [twice with the Houston Rockets]. So he clearly was, like, down in the past ... in his recent past and, you know, he feels like sort of unleashed so it’s been really exciting.”