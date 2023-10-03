Sixers forward P.J. Tucker has plenty to say. He should as one of the NBA’s elder statesmen.

After responding to a barrage of questions surrounding the status of 76ers guard James Harden with “I have no idea,” and “I hope it all works out the way it should,” P.J. Tucker finally answered questions about himself.

Tucker shared an interesting take on the state of the Eastern Conference during his portion of the Sixers’ annual media day on Monday, speaking on a number of offseason moves across the league and the Sixers’ “championship or bust” mentality and where he fits into it — you know, given his age.

When specifically asked about his age and the fact that he’s the second oldest player in the NBA at 38, Tucker, entering his second season with his sixth NBA franchise, had plenty to say.

“Being the second-oldest person in the NBA sounds crazy to me, but I feel like all the all the guys that are the oldest are really young and can play a long time,” said Tucker. “It’s scary. Like [for] the guys [to] be able to see that over the years, seeing guys go 22, 23, 24 years of playing basketball, it’s pretty cool. So I’m still young at heart.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid wants James Harden saga resolved, but refuses to punt: ‘There should never be lost seasons’

It’s a mentality the Sixers will need in a season in which the goal is not just a deep run in the NBA Playoffs but a trip to the NBA Finals. The Sixers have gotten only as far as the Eastern Conference semifinals the last two seasons, and from all the talk at Monday’s media day from both players and coaches, patience could be wearing thin.

However, the Sixers will be contending in an East that saw upgrades across the conference, most notably the news of former Portland guard Damian Lillard joining forces with Giannis Antentokoumpo in Milwaukee. Additionally, former Sixer Jrue Holiday was traded to the Boston Celtics, where he could be eyeing a long-term extension.

But where some see upgrades, Tucker sees deficiencies that bode well for Philly.

“[The] Celtics moving some things around to [get] Jrue is big but they also lost a lot too,” said Tucker, referring to moves that saw Boston lose a few players, most notably Marcus Smart. “At the end of the day, it’s going to be so much talk right now to begin the season. [We just have to] work hard, try to build with your team and figure it out. But I think everybody in the East, you know, in that Top 8, [to Top 10], I think they got a shot at coming out of the East.”

So do the Sixers have the right pieces in-house?

“Yeah, for sure, without a doubt,” said Tucker. “No matter what the situation, if you look at our roster and our team, you know, didn’t get as far as we wanted last year, obviously hard fought, but I feel like having a quarterback in Tyrese [Maxey] growing another year, [Joel Embiid] coming off MVP, and everybody else playing their roles, I think we’ll be right there with anybody.”

Where Tucker fits in that system under new head coach Nick Nurse most likely won’t change significantly from last season under former coach Doc Rivers. But this season Tucker noted is the healthiest he’s entered camp “in a few years.”

» READ MORE: Where does James Harden stand with the Sixers? Daryl Morey, Joel Embiid weigh in at media day.

Tucker knows what to expect from his head coach this season after he squared off a number of times last season against a talented Nick Nurse-led Toronto franchise.

“Not much change for me, I’m going to do what I do,” Tucker joked. “Just figure everybody out, figure this team out and figure out how I can help everybody be their best… it’s always different, always little tweaks, but you always just trying to build.”

What Tucker is really eager to do is figure out his part in getting the Sixers to the postseason. He’s not dwelling on last year. In fact, when even asked about what went wrong in the final two games of last year’s series against the Celtics, Tucker began shaking his head at the question before it could even take shape.

“I don’t do that,” said Tucker on if he reflected on last season’s playoff oust. “You can’t because it will drive you crazy. Over the years, you have so many games like that. Game Sevens, Game Six. I can’t watch them. I don’t talk about them much, especially now with a new team, new people. Last year is gone. New year, new team.”