Joel Embiid wants James Harden saga resolved, but refuses to punt on year: ‘There should never be lost seasons’

Joel Embiid sat in front of the assembled media at the 76ers’ practice facility wearing a “Red October” beanie, a nod to the Phillies’ upcoming playoff run.

Was that choice of attire a better window into the mindset of the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player? Or should one glean more from his post on X (formerly Twitter) from about 24 hours earlier, when Embiid said, “this offseason was fun lmao” shortly after the Boston Celtics acquired All-Star guard Jrue Holiday?

In his first news conference since last season’s playoff face plant, Embiid reinforced that he loves Philly. He called it “unfortunate” that uncertainty continues to swirl around star teammate James Harden — who did not report Monday after demanding a trade during the summer — while adding that the Sixers “want him to be with us, and I think we have a better team with him on the floor.”

Embiid also matter-of-factly said that competing for a championship remains his goal because “I’m still going to believe that I have a chance to win, no matter who’s on the roster.”

Yet Embiid did express that, as long as he is a Sixer, “there should never be any lost seasons.”

“I believe that we should go after it every single year,” Embiid said. “… I hope they understand that, and I think they understand that. The goal is to win a championship, and every single year, we should always do whatever it takes to put us in that situation.”

Embiid attempted to explain that Sunday’s social-media post was because he was entertained by star players “getting traded left and right” and the affected fan bases’ ensuing reactions of glee and agony. He added that “fun” also applied to his personal life, when he married his longtime girlfriend, Anne, during an “A-plus summer.”

When pressed on the possible conclusion that his comment referenced that the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, who traded for All-NBA guard Damian Lillard, had used the offseason’s final week to clearly “surpass” the Sixers’ on-paper talent, Embiid pushed back with: “Who said they surpassed us?”

“We’ve still got to go out and compete,” Embiid said. “You can do whatever you want off the court, but we’ve still got to go out there and put the ball in the hoop.”

Still, this is the second time in three seasons that Embiid’s disgruntled wingman was absent on media day. It’s unclear if Harden will report to training camp in Fort Collins, Colo., this week, or join the Sixers at any point in the future. In comparing situations, however, Embiid said this time he is not as “defensive” as during the Ben Simmons saga, when more public blame was placed on Embiid and teammates.

“This time around, it just seems like maybe it was a misunderstanding between both sides,” Embiid said of the rapid deterioration of the relationship between Harden and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. “But I can only control what I can control, and that’s to go out there and try to play with what we have and try to be a leader and bring these guys along.”

Embiid has long trusted the Sixers’ front office to do its job, from the Process’ slog after he was drafted to its quest to assemble a championship-worthy team as he ascended to become the league’s leading scorer. When asked Monday if the summer comments from Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo — which surely helped push the Bucks to acquire Lillard — suggested that Embiid should also consider putting more pressure on the Sixers’ front office, Embiid said, “It’s tricky.” Morey added that his private conversations with Embiid, including on Sunday, have been positive.

“You can have guys wanting one thing, and it might not be good for the team,” Embiid said of players who get involved with roster building. “That’s why, these guys [in the front office], they get paid to make those decisions. That’s why I leave it up to them. If they want my opinion, maybe I give it, but I trust it and just go out and still try to make it happen.”

Added Morey: “I don’t take the responsibility lightly, though. Myself, Elton [Brand], all the front office, we have to show all the time that we’re putting the team in a great situation to win. That’s our job. Even though, obviously, Joel loves this city and is looking forward to winning a title for this city, I know my job is to continue to improve the team and show all the players that this is a team where we can win.”

Embiid acknowledged that the Sixers “need to be a little bit lucky” after another season battling playoff injuries. He did reference the desire for roster “consistency” multiple times during Monday’s session, noting that the past two NBA title winners, the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors, boast core players who developed together. That key players (and coaches) have shuffled during the Embiid era — from Jimmy Butler, to Simmons, to Harden — can get “frustrating,” he acknowledged.

Embiid also expressed excitement to play for Nick Nurse, the coach with whom he has previously exchanged public barbs but now talks with about Nurse’s creative schemes. Embiid said he hopes this season to blend more playmaking with scoring, whether or not Harden returns.

“When I get stuck into just being a scorer, I feel like that’s not the best version of myself,” said Embiid, who averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season. “I like sharing the ball. I like when the ball moves. I don’t like when it’s static. …

“I’m sure those two plans [with or without Harden] are going to include that. That’s going to be the main thing, just from talking to [Nurse].”

It was virtually the only time the news conference dove into Embiid’s on-court role, which, under more normal circumstances, would be strange for the reigning MVP.

Yet after a “fun” offseason, Embiid is now immersed in the Harden saga. He hopes it is eventually resolved.

But that does not alter this season’s ultimate goal.

“It’s all up to me, really, to just go out there and try to do whatever it takes,” Embiid said. “… If I’ve got to be honest, if we were to win a championship, it would be for the city and the fans, because they deserve it. Going through the Process years and the disappointments, I don’t think anybody wants to go back to that era of basketball, when usually we had no shot of winning.

“But when you’ve got a bunch of good players on a basketball team, anything can happen.”