ORLANDO, Fla. — P.J. Tucker’s involvement in the 76ers offense was a hot topic Sunday morning.

The forward had scored a total of three points in the six games heading into Sunday night’s matchup against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. However, the Sixers went 4-2 in those contests despite being undermanned.

“As long as we’re winning, it doesn’t matter,” Tucker said. “Of course you want to get more shots. What player doesn’t? But with the way we play — Coach talks about lack of ball movement all the time — it’s one of those things. Sometimes you get shots, sometimes you don’t. You keep playing and figure it out.”

Tucker was not brought in to make or even take a lot of shots. The Sixers acquired him in July because he provides all the role-playing intangibles needed to win an NBA title.

But the Sixers do need to make a more conscious effort to get Tucker the ball. That will enable him to make a play with a pass to feel involved instead of just running to the corner. Tucker can make a difference touching the ball without scoring a point.

Tucker averaged 3.7 points and 3.3 shots through the first 19 games. In at least three or four plays each game, he stands wide open in the corner and teammates just don’t swing the ball in his direction.

When he finally did attempt a shot, Tucker was often out of rhythm. But the Sixers are at their best when the ball moves, especially with their dominant offensive threat Joel Embiid sidelined with a strained left foot.

“Sometimes you get shots,” Tucker said. “Sometimes you don’t. Sometimes the ball moves, sometimes it doesn’t. Without having Jo, [the] ball’s got to pop. Ball’s got to move. Make easy shots for each other. It is what it is.”

Guard James Harden is expected to return from a strained right foot tendon in a few days. Sunday marked the 11th game he has missed with the injury. Tucker has averaged 1.5 points and 2.5 shots in the first 10 games without Harden.

“It’s different with James because James kind of controls the game,” Tucker said. “He gets everybody the ball. Without James, it’s tough — that’s why the ball has to move even more.”

Back on the road

Sunday’s matchup against the Magic was the third and final game of the Sixers’ road trip. They were scheduled to fly back to Philadelphia on Sunday night and face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.

After that, the Sixers will embark on another three-game trip. They’ll play at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, and the Houston Rockets on Dec. 5.