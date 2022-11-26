ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Anthony Melton thinks this stretch will benefit the 76ers later in the season.

The Sixers are in the midst of playing five games in seven days, including two back-to-backs. And they’re doing it without their three best players in Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey.

They played the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center before flying to Charlotte, N.C., to face the Hornets Wednesday night. After having Thanksgiving Day off, they played the Magic on Friday at the Amway Center. They’ll face the Magic again Sunday night here before hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night in Philly.

Players who usually log around 10 minutes per game have taken on heavy loads with Embiid (left mid-foot sprain), Harden (right foot strain), and Maxey (left foot fracture) sidelined.

Melton said this stretch is beneficial because it is proving players in reserve roles with confidence.

“Everybody is getting the reps in,” he said. “So even when those guys start to come back, hopefully, everybody that was playing, their confidence is at an all-time high.”

With just 11 healthy bodies, this also has been a grueling stretch for the Sixers, and that became obvious in their 107-101 loss to the Hornets.

Guys were visibly gassed. Showing fatigue, they missed shots they usually make. But you’ll be hard-pressed to find someone complaining about playing extended minutes.

“This is what you want,” Melton said. " … You got to get your body ready. You have to stay prepared for moments like this. This could happen any time during the season. It’s a long season. So you just have to get your body right.”

No update on Embiid, Harden

Friday night marked the third game Embiid missed after he being slated to miss at least three games with a foot sprain. Meanwhile, Harden noted that he was on pace to return in around two weeks back on Nov. 17.

Doc Rivers said before Friday’s game that he didn’t have any updates.

“Not that I know of,” he said. “I know that they both are on the floor at the practice facility doing work. But it’s no update as far as return or anything like that.”

Homecoming for Reed

This two-game series against the Magic is a homecoming for Paul Reed.

The Sixers reserve center was born in Orlando, Fla., and attended Wekiva High School in nearby Apopka, Fla.

Reed was able to celebrate Thanksgiving at his mother’s house with family and friends. He also was scheduled to have numerous family members at Friday night’s game.

Reed always envisioned playing in NBA games at the Magic’s home arena. On Friday morning, he talked about one of the times his uncle, former NFL wideout Mike Sims-Walker, took him to a Magic game.

“I was like, ‘Man, I’ll give those dudes buckets,’” Reed said. “He was like, ‘Yeah, right.’ But in my mind I was like, ‘I can go out there and give those dudes buckets right now.’ So it’s going to be legit to play against Magic at the Amway Center now.”

Before Friday, Reed averaged 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in two games against his hometown team.

This game also was a homecoming for Rivers and Tobias Harris.

Rivers compiled a 171-168 record in a little over four seasons as the Orlando Magic coach from June 7, 1999-Nov. 17, 2003. He was the 2000 NBA Coach of the Year.

Harris averaged 15.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over four seasons in Orlando before being traded to the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 16, 2016.

Saben Lee joins Sixers

Recently signed two-way player Saben Lee joined the Sixers at the arena around an hour before Friday’s game. With a lack of healthy ballhandlers, Rivers told the point guard he could see action.

Lee said he prepared for this opportunity by working out and staying ready.

“Obviously, not knowing a lot of the plays and sets,” he said, “but just being ready to contribute the way that I can defensively and the offense will take care of the rest.”

The Sixers notified Lee around 10 a.m. Friday morning in Philly that he would join the team in Central Florida. He’s looking at this two-game series as an opportunity to show what he can bring as a ballhandler and defender.

“Just coming in, being able to show what I can,” Lee said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity and what I can display here.”

Lee played the past two seasons for the Pistons.