Sixers have high expectations for star trio, but they must remain healthy

Joel Embiid is, without a doubt, the NBA’s best scoring center.

Paul George is one of the league’s most versatile wing players, and Tyrese Maxey is close to unstoppable on the open floor.

Advertisement

On paper, the 76ers’ big three make up arguably the NBA’s best trio and are the main reasons why the team has a legitimate shot of ending its four-decade title drought in June.

But as we’ve learned this preseason, nothing is guaranteed. In fact, the Sixers could be one or two major injuries away from getting bounced in the first round.

» READ MORE: The Sixers’ Caleb Martin is determined to star in his role and ‘complete the pieces of the puzzle’

As much as having to be talented, the team must remain healthy to live up to its lofty expectations.

The Sixers know that, especially with all three players dealing with injuries this preseason.

Maxey became the last of the trio to suffer an injury. The All-Star point guard left Friday’s exhibition against the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center with a bruised right thumb. He didn’t return for precautionary reasons.

Embiid has virtually been a bystander throughout the preseason. The seven-time All-Star, who suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee last season, didn’t scrimmage at practice or play in a game this preseason.

After playing in just 39 games last season, Embiid and the Sixers want to ensure that he’s 100% healthy for the season. That’s something he’s been unable to do his entire career.

So he’s undergoing a slow ramp-up process. Embiid won’t play on both nights of back-to-backs and will have scheduled knee evaluations throughout the season.

One might assume Maxey and George would carry the workload on the nights he is out. But the Sixers also intend to be cautious with George, who too has an extensive injury history. And his status for Wednesday’s season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center is uncertain.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. is trying to be ‘water’ while playing within the flow of each game

The nine-time All-Star has been sidelined since suffering a left knee bone bruise in Monday’s road exhibition game against the Atlanta Hawks. He’ll be reevaluated on Tuesday. Coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday he’ll get an idea on Monday or Tuesday if Embiid and George will be able to play this week.

But the Big Three are not the only players dealing with injuries.

First-round pick Jared McCain sustained bruising in his lungs late in Wednesday’s home exhibition game against the Brooklyn Nets. He missed Friday’s game and is being evaluated daily.

As a rookie on a veteran-laiden team, extended minutes could be tough to come by for McCain, especially in the postseason.

But the Sixers’ chances to win a coveted championship would be slim without a healthy Embiid. They would drop to none if George and/or Maxey were also banged up.

That’s why the Sixers are focused on having everyone healthy come playoff time.

There’s an argument to be made against keeping players under a so-called bubble wrap this season.

Elite wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be constants in the Boston Celtics’ starting lineup. The same for three-time MVP Nikola Jokić with the Denver Nuggets. And Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart all played solid minutes as the New York Knicks’ starting lineup Friday night against the Washington Wizards.

» READ MORE: All-Star Tyrese Maxey says he’s been ‘blessed.’ The Sixers could say the same thing.

Teams around the league are trying to build the continuity needed for a long postseason run. Players need to adjust to lineup changes and know how to play off one another. It could be hard to elevate play seamlessly when it becomes playoff time if players haven’t built that continuity over a season.

Embiid, George, and Maxey are going to have to learn how to coexist. And George must learn when to take over games. They’ll have to play a number of games together to truly develop chemistry.

But the Sixers realize none of that will matter unless they are healthy in the postseason. And ensuring that Embiid and George are both healthy in late April takes precedent.