Sixers hope to stay on right path as they prepare for first NBA In-Season Tournament game

The 76ers have a long way to go, according to Joel Embiid. But the reigning MVP believes they’re on the right path.

“So many things I could have been better [at], taking care of the ball,” Embiid said following Wednesday’s 106-103 victory over the Boston Celtics. “I missed quite a few shots. Tyrese [Maxey], he missed a lot of shots that he’s been making. We were not as efficient as we’ve been.

“But it happens. But then again, I also like the intensity. Defensively being together and following the game plan.”

The Sixers (6-1) will look improve their efficiency and maintain their defensive intensity Friday against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

The game will also serve as the teams’ opener in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The Sixers and Pistons (2-7) are in East Group 1, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers.

The Group stage of the tournament, which began Nov. 3, will run every Tuesday and Friday through Nov. 28 on what are called tournament nights.

The quarterfinals will be played at NBA arenas on Dec. 4-5, before the tourney heads to Las Vegas for the final four. The teams that advance to the knockout round will compete for a prize pool and the NBA Cup.

The Sixers and Pistons are heading into Friday’s matchup on opposite spectrums.

Detroit is the Eastern Conference’s last place team, and have an NBA-worst six-game losing streak.

The Pistons will also be without Bojan Bogdanović (right calf strain), Joe Harris (left forearm bruise), Jaden Ivey (illness), Isaiah Livers (left ankle sprain), and Monte Morris (right quadriceps strain) against the Sixers.

Reserve forward Nicolas Batum (sprained right finger) is listed as probable for a Sixers squad with the conference’s best record and a league-best six-game winning streak.

Regardless of Batum’s status, the Sixers will be heavily favored to win their tourney opener.

This matchup will be a good opportunity for the Sixers to focus on taking better care of the ball and work on things. The coaches could also use the game to further evaluate players.

Embiid wasn’t pleased with his six turnovers on Wednesday. Maxey wasn’t happy with missing 16 of his 27 shot attempts. And the team knows it can’t turn the ball over seven times in the fourth quarter.

But Wednesday’s victory over the Celtics (5-2) still was a statement. While they had some flaws, Embiid and Maxey still shined.

Embiid finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Maxey added 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and just one turnover. Eleven of his points came in the fourth quarter. Most of his late damage came while paired with Kelly Oubre Jr. and reserves Patrick Beverley, Batum, and Paul Reed.

“He was in there with what we would call our second unit,” coach Nick Nurse said. “Even though there’s two or three starters in there with that, the unit we start the fourth with, and we needed him there to take control of the shot-making and he did it.”

The Sixers’ overall depth was also on full display against arguably their stiffest competition.

They received another solid performance from Batum. Beverley continued to provide an impact. Robert Covington was a solid defender, and Reed provided a spark.

“I always believe that I have an opportunity to win,” Embiid said. “Obviously, it always comes down to staying healthy, which hasn’t happened every single freaking postseason of my life, but I believe we’re always gonna have a chance …

“I like the guys that we have. We just gotta stick together, keep working together, and try to get better every single day.”

On Friday, the focus will be getting off to a good start in the In-Season tourney, especially considering what’s on the line.

The championship winners will receive $500,000 each. Players on the second-place team will receive $200,000. Players on the losing teams in the semifinals will make $100,000, while quarterfinal losers will make $50,000.