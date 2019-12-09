But it was a series of possessions in the third quarter that offered the truest glimpse of the potential of the Sixers’ offense. Early in the period, he dribbled off a screen by Joel Embiid on the baseline, skipped a pass to Furkan Korkmaz, then cut to the weak-side rim and got the ball back for an easy finger roll off the glass. A few minutes later, Simmons cut to the rim, got a pass from Harris, then made a one-touch pass to the corner, where Al Horford swung it to Matisse Thybulle for a wide open three. A few minutes after that, Simmons was backing down Rondae Hollis-Jefferson when he spotted Thybulle and James Ennis set up behind the three-point line on the far side of the court. Simmons whipped a two handed pass to Thybulle, who then swung the ball to Ennis for an open corner three that gave the Sixers a 79-60 lead. A couple of possessions after that, Simmons had Hollis-Jefferson pressing him several feet above the three-point line when Embiid arrived from down low to set a screen. With one dribble, he was into the paint, crossing over to his left and then rising up for a dunk that gave the Sixers an 82-63 lead.