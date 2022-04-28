TORONTO — Raptors All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet is listed as doubtful to play in Thursday’s Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the 76ers because of a hip strain.

VanVleet left Saturday’s Game 4 with the injury, tearing his jersey in frustration before walking to the Raptors’ locker room. He then missed Monday’s Game 5.

In some ways, though, playing without VanVleet has benefitted the Raptors in matchups with the Sixers. Toronto has beaten the Sixers in four out of the five regular-season and playoff games that VanVleet was out or left early. VanVleet’s absence can shift Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes to point guard, and gives the Raptors more length to switch defensively with essentially every rotation player except Gary Trent Jr.

VanVleet has averaged 13.8 points on 35.2% shooting, 6.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in his four games played in the series.