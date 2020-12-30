The latest example was a 100-93 win over the Raptors in an empty Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. In the historical record, it will go down as an inconspicuous early-season victory, buried by the grind of an unprecedented season. But it will be much more than that if, three months from now, the Sixers turn out to be the team that many of us think that they are. In that case, we’ll be able to look back on this one as a microcosm, both of the Sixers’ strengths, and of the hurdle that has sat in front of them since their trade of Jimmy Butler in 2019.