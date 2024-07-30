Reggie Jackson ready to do whatever it takes for Sixers team he expects to do ‘something special’

Why the 76ers?

Why would Reggie Jackson sign a one-year, $3.3 million deal Tuesday with a team that already has All-Star Tyrese Maxey, future Hall of Famer Kyle Lowry, and rookie Jared McCain at point guard?

“That guy,” Jackson said, pointing to close friend and former Detroit Pistons teammate Andre Drummond. “Nah, being around familiar faces, getting to come back. It’s definitely great to play with Andre again and PG [Paul George].

“But I think everybody knows in the basketball world, I think the deck looks pretty full. So that was a big part of my choice and just an opportunity to try and do something special.”

The full deck Jackson refers to is the championship-caliber roster the Sixers’ front office assembled this summer. The 13-year veteran, who won an NBA title with the Denver Nuggets in 2023, didn’t want to pass up an opportunity to win another title.

All jokes aside, the Sixers signing George and Drummond to free-agent deals earlier this month indeed were extra incentives for Jackson.

Jackson’s introductory press conference was delayed Tuesday after his morning workout ran late. When he finally emerged from the gym drenched in sweat, Drummond was at his side.

“That’s my brother,” Jackson said, ”so it makes it easy. We’ve stayed in touch ever since our Detroit days. He knows my highs and lows. Same here. … So I was excited to play with Andre again, and, hopefully, the connection looks well on the court.

“I’m sure we’ve got something in the tank. He’s a lot younger than me, so he’s still got a lot in the tank, but just try to come in and do everything I can to help the team.”

Like Drummond, Jackson will be looked upon to provide depth.

Jackson, 34, comes to Philadelphia with averages of 12.6 points and 4.2 assists in 853 career games — including 529 starts — with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, and Nuggets. He and Drummond spent parts of six seasons playing together in Detroit. He also played four seasons alongside George with the Clippers.

“Reggie is a playoff-tested veteran who brings leadership and experience to our backcourt,” Sixers president of basketball operation Daryl Morey said. “He’s been a dynamic offensive player throughout his 13 seasons in the league.”

Jackson earned the nickname “Big Government” from Clippers fans because of his ability to produce clutch performances in big games. He also earned the nickname “Mr. June” because of his big postseason performances, a reference to baseball Hall of Famer and Cheltenham High School product Reggie Jackson, who earned the nickname “Mr. October” for dominant MLB postseasons.

So what will his role be at the Sixers’ loaded point guard position?

“I think the role and job is to do everything you can to win,” Jackson said, “so whether it’s a great locker room guy, try to pass on your knowledge, staying ready at all times to play, whatever position it is. Tyrese, congrats to him on his contract extension. He’s definitely deserving of it. All-Star player, KLow, Hall of Famer with everything he’s done.”

Jackson looks forward to bouncing ideas off of Lowry and Maxey as he searches for ways to help. He also wants to talk to the coaching staff. But he stressed that his goal and mindset is just to come in and do whatever it takes.

“So playing, cheering on, just trying to be a great teammate and enjoy the process,” he said. “That’s the fun part about getting older in this game is you start enjoying the process more. And that’s the biggest thing I look forward to, just trying to help the locker room be great. Just trying to help be a great team, just try to do everything I can to find ways to win.”