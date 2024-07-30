Sixers sign veteran point guard Reggie Jackson to one-year, $3.3 million deal

The 76ers officially signed Reggie Jackson on Tuesday to a $3.3 million contract for the 2024-25 season.

Jackson’s deal was shored up several days after the 13-year NBA veteran cleared waivers following a buyout by the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets previously acquired the point guard from the Denver Nuggets as part of a six-team trade on July 6.

Jackson comes to Philadelphia with averages of 12.6 points and 4.2 assists in 853 career games – including 529 starts – with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Nuggets. As a member of the Clippers, he also played four seasons alongside new Sixers star Paul George.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pounder averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 assists and 22.2 minutes while playing in all 82 games this past season in Denver. Jackson was a key reserve on the Nuggets’ 2023 NBA championship team.

The 34-year-old earned the nickname “Big Government” from Clippers fans because of his ability to produce clutch performances in big games. He also earned the nickname “Mr. June” because of his big postseason performances, a reference to Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Cheltenham High product Reggie Jackson, who earned the nickname “Mr. October” for dominant MLB postseasons.

With his addition, the Sixers have 13 players signed to standard NBA contracts. During the regular season, they’ll look to carry 14 and keep one roster spot open, according to Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. Philly also has three two-way players in swingman Justin Edwards, forward David Jones and point guard Jeff Dowtin Jr.

While they likely have one more player to add, the Sixers have now settled their backcourt, with Jackson, All-Star Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry and Jared McCain are the Sixers' four point guards and or combo guards with standard contracts.