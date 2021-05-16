This will be ‘Take The Game Off Night’ for the 76ers’ starters.

Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, and standout reserve Matisse Thybulle will miss Sunday night’s season finale against the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center.

This will mark the fourth game that Thybulle will miss with a bruised left hand. Green (left hip recovery), Harris (right knee recovery), Embiid (non-COVID-19 illness), Curry (right hip recovery), and Simmons (back stiffness) all have listed reasons for not playing. However, their absences are more about precaution and rest during a season-ending game with no implications.

The Sixers (48-23) clinched the Eastern Conference’s No.1 seed after Friday’s 122-97 victory over the Magic (21-50).

Furkan Korkmaz (sprained right ankle) and Shake Milton (right knee soreness) are available for Sunday night’s game.

Meanwhile, former Sixers Michael Carter-Williams (out since April 14; left ankle sprain), Markelle Fultz (out since Jan. 8; torn ACL left knee), and James Ennis III (hasn’t played since April 30; sore right calf) are among the sidelined Orlando players. Jonathan Isaac (out all season; left knee recovery), Chuma Okeke (hasn’t played since April 28; left ankle sprain), Otto Porter Jr. (out since April 1; left foot pain), and Terrence Ross (last played April 16; back spasms) are the others.

Magic coach Steve Clifford said the availability of Wendell Carter Jr. (left eye abrasion) and R.J. Hampton (right ankle sprain) is unclear. He added both players probably won’t play.