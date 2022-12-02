MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What’s good, peeps? Happy Friday.

The 76ers have a tough matchup Friday at 8 p.m. against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum. But James Harden’s targeted return on Monday from a strained tendon in his right foot should give them a boost moving forward.

The quicker the Sixers (12-10) can get him reacquainted with his teammates after what will be a 14-game absence the better for a squad that has won seven of its last 10 games.

Once they get Harden up to speed, things should be seamless when Tyrese Maxey returns from a fractured left foot.

Despite injuries and a rollercoaster start to the season, the Sixers are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 60 games remaining. So there’s still plenty of basketball left for a team that’s just two games behind the third-place Cavaliers.

You asked and I answered some of your biggest questions surrounding the Sixers. Missed out on the party? No worries. Submit questions for next time by tweeting @PompeyOnSixers with the hashtag #PompeysMailbagFlow.

Q: Can the Sixers beat the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat in the playoffs? If so, how? What is your playoff starting lineup and which bench players would get playing time? — @PhillySportsWeb

KP: Thanks for your great questions, Quentin. As you know, it’s still early. So the Sixers have time to improve and make alterations to the roster.

But if you’re asking me if the Sixers’ current roster can beat the Celtics and Bucks in a series, my answer is no. It’s hard to give an answer about the Heat because they’ve been heavily impacted by injuries. Right now, Miami (10-12) is 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.

In regards to the Celtics, the Sixers just don’t have any answers for the All-Star wing tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Al Horford traditionally does a great job defending Joel Embiid while Marcus Smart is a lockdown defender, who will make things hard for Maxey or Harden. And Malcolm Brogdon will take advantage of the mismatches.

That’s why the edge goes to the Celtics, who have the conference’s best record at 18-4. The Bucks (15-5) are two games back in second.

The Sixers have split this season’s first two games with Milwaukee. But like the Celtics, the Bucks are just too deep for them to beat in a seven-game series.

Milwaukee is led by two-time MVP and perennial All-NBA selection Giannis Antetokounmpo. All-Star Khris Middleton and point guard Jrue Holiday are the other pieces of the Bucks’ “Big Three.” And Milwaukee might have the NBA’s most-talented group of role players.

The impressive thing about the Bucks’ start is that they’re winning despite several key players being sidelined with injuries. Middleton, who has been out with a wrist injury, is expected to make his season debut Friday night against the Lakers.

So things are only going to get better for Milwaukee moving forward.

As for the postseason roster, assuming no one is traded, I would keep the normal starting lineup of Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Embiid, Maxey, and Harden. Georges Niang, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, and Paul Reed or Montrezl Harrell, depending on the situation, would come off the bench.

Q: Do you think James Harden is capable emotionally to be a role player after watching for the past few weeks? — @WaylonWillie3

KP: Thanks for the question, Waylon. I don’t think Harden or the Sixers are ready for him to be a role player in a traditional sense. But I do understand your question.

Let’s face it, Harden is going to have the ball in his hands and be one of the team’s leading scorers. But, he’ll probably be more of a facilitator as opposed to being the 30-point scorer he was as a Rocket. We saw Harden occupy a similar role when he came to the Sixers last season.

He saw how the Sixers were playing and that Embiid was having an MVP-caliber season and adjusted his game. I think we will see some more of that.

We will still see his trademark stepback jumpers and drives to the basket. But his biggest impact will probably come as a distributor, where Harden should continue being one of the league leaders in assists per game.

Q: Sixers have given up the second-fewest points per game in the league so far this season. With key starters out for so many games this season, what is the key factor that has contributed to this accomplishment? — @PeterDunbar7

KP: I appreciate the question, Peter. I think two main factors have contributed to the defensive success. Early on, the Sixers’ pace was a factor. Playing at a slow pace greatly limited the possessions and scoring opportunities for both teams.

Elite perimeter defenders Thybulle and Melton have also gotten more minutes with Harden and Maxey, who struggle defensively, sidelined with injuries. The Sixers are benefitting from no longer having to switch on defense and from keeping Embiid in the paint as a rim protector. Teams have also had a tough time adjusting to the Sixers’ zone.