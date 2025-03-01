Sixers waiving David Roddy to create two-way spot for Jalen Hood-Schifino

The 76ers are adding another guard. As a result, a backup power forward’s tenure was short-lived.

The Sixers are signing Jalen Hood-Schifino to a two-way contract. To create a roster spot, a source said the team is waiving two-way player David Roddy.

Hood-Schifino comes to the Sixers after being acquired by the Utah Jazz from the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 2 and waived four days later. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder, who was born in Pittsburgh, didn’t play in a game for Utah.

He averaged 1.7 points on 23.9% shooting in 23 games — including just two this season — for the Lakers after they selected him 17th overall in the 2023 NBA draft. The 21-year-old made just 2 of 15 three-pointers last season. He has yet to attempt one this season.

Hood-Schifino joins point guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. and post player Alex Reese as the Sixers three two-way players.

Roddy signed a 10-day contract to play for the Sixers on Feb. 11. Once that expired, the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder signed a two-way contract on Feb. 21. He averaged 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 9.7 minutes in three games.

The Sixers originally selected Roddy with the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA draft before trading him and Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton.

The Sixers will look to snap their nine-game losing streak when they face the Golden State Warriors Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center. At 20-38, the Eastern Conference’s 12th-place squad is three games behind the 10th-place Chicago Bulls for conference’s final play-in tournament spot.