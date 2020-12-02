This is true of any season, particularly one that will be waged in the throes of pandemic. It is even truer for the Sixers, who can only really project how Simmons and Embiid will look with a new head coach and the fourth substantively different supporting cast of their four years playing together. If the Sixers’ goal was to win an NBA championship within the next three months, they’d be incentivized to eliminate the handful of glaring questions that remains with their roster. They’d look to trade for a veteran guard who has the ability to create space off the dribble whether playing alongside Simmons or behind him on bench. They’d look for a wing who brings a better combination of defense, athleticism and shot-making ability than Furkan Korkmaz has shown. If that wing did not have the ability to guard the four, they might look for someone who could do that as well.