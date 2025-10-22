2025-26 Sixers season guide: Sixers outlook, schedule highlights, player to watch and hot takes

The NBA season is here, with the 76ers’ slate kicking off at 7:30 p.m. against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. As has become customary, there are more questions than answers about this team at the moment.

Last season ended with a tank job that delivered prized rookie VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey got another year of experience under his belt. But Joel Embiid and Paul George spent much of their time in street clothes, and Quentin Grimes, who experienced a star turn after coming to Philly at the trade deadline, did not get a deal done with the team over the summer and will play on a qualifying offer.

The Inquirer’s staff writers took all of that information in mind as they considered the Sixers’ season and tried to project what 2025-26 might look like for Nick Nurse’s team at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Gina Mizell

Sixers season outlook: Can I insert the shrugging shoulders emoji here? Not because of apathy, but because I genuinely have no idea how this is all going to unfold. So much, of course, hinges on the health of Joel Embiid and Paul George. And just far better injury luck, in general. But even if this championship window essentially closed before it opened, the Sixers’ desired style of play and influx of young talent should make this season far more enjoyable. The guard rotation of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes and, eventually, Jared McCain is worth the watch alone.

Schedule highlights: The Sixers play 16 of their first 26 scheduled games before Christmas at home, depending on how the In-Season Tournament shakes out. That means getting off to a strong start is crucial to this team’s quest for a turnaround. January is a particularly challenging month on paper, with three back-to-backs and matchups against the New York Knicks (twice), Cleveland Cavaliers (twice), Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and Houston Rockets. So is February, with eight of 11 games on the road including their primary Western Conference swing.

Player to watch: The obvious answer here is Edgecombe, the electric rookie who is on track to be an opening night starter. Or Embiid and George because, well, you know. But I’m fascinated to see how Maxey responds after a season he acknowledges was trying from a basketball and emotional standpoint. Coach Nick Nurse constantly reiterates that he believes the 24-year-old Maxey still has plenty of room to blossom. This season, he will be tasked with spearheading an offense aiming to play at a much faster pace — and with being a bridge between the aging stars and an intriguing crop of young players. (My deep-cut answers, for the record, are Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow, after the way they played during the preseason.)

Hot take on the 2025-26 season: When the Sixers are the NBA team whose outlook is toughest to predict, is everything considered a hot take or is nothing considered a hot take? How about this: Edgecombe wins Rookie of the Year, even if overwhelming favorite Cooper Flagg remains healthy the whole season. Edgecombe may eventually move to a reserve role once Grimes is fully reacclimated and McCain returns from thumb and knee injuries, but that might be an ideal initial fit for Edgecombe. He can empty the tank during every stint by flying down the floor in transition, and being an absolute pest on defense.

Keith Pompey

Sixers season outlook: The 76ers might be the toughest team to give a prognosis for. A lot of that has to do with the uncertainty surrounding Joel Embiid. Due to left knee management, the Sixers are basically taking a game-to-game approach with his availability. Meanwhile, Paul George, who is also dealing with left knee issues, could miss some time at the start of the season. And there’s no telling how the forward will perform once he returns. So at least early on, a lot of the team’s success could fall, once again, on the shoulders of Tyrese Maxey.

But the squad is going to need Maxey, Embiid and George all playing at a high level to become an Eastern Conference contender. If that doesn’t happen, this could be another long season.

Schedule highlights: Dec. 28 at the Oklahoma City Thunder. Assuming the Sixers are healthy, the defending NBA champion will be an accurate barometer of their competitiveness. We will see how the big-man pairing of Joel Embiid and Adem Bona stacks up against Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. We will also see if the Sixers have an answer for reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and third-team All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams.

Player to watch: VJ Edgecombe. The third pick in June’s NBA draft has been better than expected throughout the preseason. Known as an athletic shooting guard at Baylor, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound has shown that he can handle point guard duties for the Sixers. He’s also been arguably their best perimeter defender. If he continues to develop, Edgecombe could blossom into one of the NBA’s best young players.

Hot take on the 2025-26 season: Dominick Barlow becomes an all-time Sixers fan favorite. Fans are already raving over the power forward’s stellar play in the preseason. That in itself is one reason why the Sixers need to strongly consider converting his two-way contract into a standard NBA deal. Barlow has mastered how to make an impact without having plays called for him. His offensive rebounding, solid attention to detail, and athleticism makes him a solid fit to play alongside Maxey and Embiid.

Gabriela Carroll, Inquirer staff writer

Sixers season outlook: This season feels virtually impossible to predict, because the variance in outcomes is so wide. The Sixers could keep Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and VJ Edgecombe mostly healthy this year, and get just enough games from Joel Embiid and Paul George to stay playoff competitive. They could have the disastrous injury luck of the 2024-25 season, and end up back in the lottery. Who knows, maybe they get supremely lucky and almost everyone is available all year? That feels like a bridge too far even for the Sixers. But in what looks like it could be a down year for the Eastern Conference, making the Play-In and winning a game feels doable.

Schedule highlights: Dec. 7 vs Lakers. Look, LeBron James baited everyone with his “Decision” that turned out to be a Hennessey commercial, but there’s no denying that at age 40, his career is nearing its end. No matter how good or bad the Sixers end up (and there are so many different ways this year could go), you’ve only got so many chances to see one of the all-time greats play in Philadelphia.

Player to watch: Jared McCain. McCain immediately popped in his 23 games last year, working himself into the starting lineup and becoming one of the few bright spots of a disappointing start, before he tore his meniscus and had to miss the rest of the year. Heading into camp, he tore the UCL in his thumb. If McCain can continue to improve and develop from where he finished his 24-25 season, that will be a huge boost for the Sixers’ chances, but it could take him some time to round into form.

Hot take on the 2025-26 season: VJ Edgecombe will win Rookie of the Year. All eyes will be on Cooper Flagg, but Edgecombe should get a ton of minutes right away. The Sixers are already experimenting with Edgecombe as the primary ball-handler to open up more opportunities for Maxey, and he’s flashed his elite defensive skill in preseason.