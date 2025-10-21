Seven burning questions for the Sixers season, including VJ Edgecombe’s impact and Joel Embiid and Paul George’s health

Nick Nurse has not been shy about the reality facing the 76ers. That they are, in their coach’s words, “digging ourselves out of a pretty big hole.”

That’s life coming off a shocking 24-58 season, when sky-high hopes quickly descended into a dreadful, injury-derailed slog. It initially was a version of basketball whiplash. And the lingering aftermath is muted outside buzz entering 2025-26.

The NBA’s general managers said in their annual preseason survey that the Sixers, by a wide margin, are the most unpredictable team entering the season. Which means there are plenty of questions before Wednesday’s opener at the Boston Celtics.

How much will Joel Embiid and Paul George play?

Every conversation about the Sixers’ overall outlook begins here.

This time last year, George’s free-agency addition to the All-Star tandem of Embiid and Tyrese Maxey was overwhelmingly lauded. Those three appeared to form an ideal 1-3-5 positional fit. The championship aspirations felt legitimate.

And then Embiid’s ongoing knee issues limited him to 19 games, before another surgery. George played in 41, but was hampered by several ailments and had an arthroscopic knee procedure in July. The Embiid-Maxey-George trio only played 294 minutes together, across 15 games.

So the skepticism — or, at least, uncertainty — is understandable. Yet the news surrounding Embiid and George is trending positively. Embiid played in Friday’s preseason finale — and, perhaps more importantly, fully participated in the Sixers’ next practice. George has also returned to full-contact work, but is expected to miss the beginning of the season.

It is unrealistic to assume either player will look like a perennial All-Star immediately. Or, perhaps, ever again, given George is 35 years old and Embiid is 31. But if the Sixers can successfully construct and execute an availability plan for both players, that would provide a massive lift to the Sixers’ cohesion and potential on both ends of the floor.

How will Tyrese Maxey respond?

Maxey had his own health trouble at the end of last season, sitting the final 22 games because of a pinkie injury that dramatically impacted his outside shooting. The point guard also spoke candidly about the mental toll while shouldering mounting losses for the first time in his basketball career. He averaged a career-high 26.3 points as the Sixers’ top scoring option in his fifth NBA season, but his efficiency decreased and turnovers increased.

The 24-year-old Maxey said he is in a good head space entering the season, and feels more comfortable countering a variety of defensive coverages. He has taken a significant leadership role, vowing to set the Sixers’ organizational standard with daily habits and style of play. He will be the engine that ignites an offense determined to play at a faster pace, whether Embiid and/or George are on the floor or not. Maxey will also play off the ball, allowing him to utilize his speed and lethal outside shooting stroke.

If Maxey continues his ascent into his prime — and his team is improved — a second All-Star appearance is likely.

Is VJ Edgecombe an instant-impact rookie?

The third overall pick in this summer’s NBA draft flashed his dazzling athleticism during the preseason. Transition dunks. Come-from-behind blocks. Leaps for alley-oop passes.

Edgecombe has also received high praise from those watching him every day behind the scenes. Nurse already trusts the rookie to handle some offense-initiating duties, and to be a strong defender. The coach also is pleased with Edgecombe’s progress with his shooting mechanics, though those still need to show up consistently in games.

As part of a loaded guard group, Edgecombe should not feel overwhelming pressure in his first NBA season. But that Nurse already feels comfortable starting the rookie is a huge compliment. He has a rare opportunity to be an instant-impact player on a team trying to win, not rebuild.

What about the other young guards?

At times during the preseason, Nurse has floated the idea of starting three guards. Or even experimenting with four-guard lineups. Neither idea is completely outlandish because of the roster construction when healthy.

Jared McCain was dealt another tough-luck injury blow when he tore a thumb ligament in a workout just before training camp, after recovering from meniscus surgery. He will be reevaluated in less than two weeks but, whenever he returns, it is reasonable to anticipate some rust after what could be an 11-month layoff.

The hope is McCain can eventually recapture what made him an early Rookie of the Year frontrunner, when he averaged 15.3 points in 23 games and became a weapon as an outside shooter, finisher at the basket, and backup point guard.

Quentin Grimes, meanwhile, was a late addition to the Sixers’ preseason after a contract saga ended with him taking his one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Grimes has said all the right things since rejoining the team, and Nurse has been pleased with his conditioning and ability to rapidly pick up the new offensive scheme. Grimes will not regularly be the go-to scorer that he was during his breakout stretch after joining the Sixers at the trade deadline. But his scoring punch at all three levels, complementary ballhandling, and tough-minded defense are all valuable.

Is Adem Bona ready for a leap?

One silver lining of the Sixers’ tank job last season was the opportunity it gave to their young players. Few took better advantage than Bona, who is now in line to be Embiid’s backup — and perhaps more.

The Sixers recently have been toying with Bona playing alongside Embiid, starting that double-big lineup in Friday’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s a pairing Bona said he has eyeballed since the Sixers drafted him. It allows Bona, a hyper-athletic rim protector and lob threat, to play in the “dunker” spot near the basket, and for Embiid to stretch more out to the perimeter.

Bona’s offensive skill set — most notably, his shooting range — remains a work in progress. An even more urgent priority: He must stop getting into early foul trouble if he is relied on for heavier minutes.

Is Dominick Barlow on track for a full roster spot?

The 22-year-old forward on a two-way contract is perhaps the surprise of the preseason, earning an early rotation spot and potentially a starting nod. He is another impressive athlete with a knack for rebounding, who can fit next to Embiid or Bona.

The two-way contract structure is designed for players to split time between the Sixers and G League’s Delaware Blue Coats, and limits the number of NBA games one can play. But Nurse said he has no reservations about immediately using Barlow as much as it takes to help the Sixers. There is a full-time roster spot available, should Barlow earn a conversion to a standard contract.

Jabari Walker has also been viewed as a contender to have his two-way contract converted to a standard deal. But right now, Barlow has the inside track.

How much does a down East impact the Sixers’ path?

Perhaps you have heard the East is the NBA’s weaker conference this season.

The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics are on the equivalent of “gap” years, after stars Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum each suffered torn Achilles tendons during the playoffs. The New York Knicks are coming off their first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years but have a new coach in Mike Brown. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, and Atlanta Hawks all have stout rosters but remain unproven in the postseason.

So there is a window for the Sixers to jump right back into the playoff mix, even as such a preseason wild card.

In-season injuries and player movement could impact the conference’s landscape. It will be interesting to note where the Sixers are at the trade deadline, when last year they acquired Grimes but shortly after transitioned to a tank for the best possible draft lottery odds. Keep an eye on Kelly Oubre Jr.’s $8.4 million expiring contract as a potential asset.