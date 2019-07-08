The threat of injuries are a part of athletics, especially for the 76ers.
Marial Shayok and Shake Milton are the latest examples.
Shayok sat out Monday’s summer league game, and 84-81 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, with left knee soreness. Milton, meanwhile, suffered a left ankle injury late in the first half and did not return.
The Sixers dropped to 1-2 after the loss at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion. They will conclude the preliminary portion of the program with a 3 p.m. Wednesday matchup against the Detroit Pistons at the same arena.
Trailing by as many as 31 points, the Sixers pulled to within three points (76-73) on Zhaire Smith’s second straight alley oop with 3 minutes, 11 seconds remaining. P..J. Dozier knotted the score at 76 with a three-pointer less than a minute later.
But Kevin Hervey went on to put the Thunder up, 81-79, after hitting a foul shot with 14.3 seconds left. Matisse Thybulle, however, answered with a layup at the 10.6 mark to knot the score.
Smith paced the Sixers with 18 points and two steals. Matisse Thybulle added 14 points and three blocks.
The Sixers could have used Shayok, who was their most impressive player through their first two games in Vegas.
On Saturday, he finished with 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting in the Sixers’ 96-82 loss to the Boston Celtics. That came after he had a team-high 19 points while going 3-for-6 on three-pointers in Friday’s 107-106 victory over Milwaukee.
The team announced Sunday that the 54th overall pick in last month’s draft had signed a two-way contract.
Milton left the game with 2:40 remaining in the second quarter. The Sixers trailed, 51-20.