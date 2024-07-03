Sixers announce summer league roster headlined by Jared McCain, Ricky Council IV

The 76ers’ summer league roster includes 2024 draft picks Jared McCain and Adem Bona, along with 2023-24 roster members Ricky Council IV and Jeff Downtin, the team released Wednesday morning.

McCain, a sharpshooter out of Duke, was selected with the 16th overall pick last week. Bona, a big man known for his defensive versatility, was taken in the second round, at 41st overall.

Council was one of the Sixers’ primary success stories last season, going undrafted in 2023 but earning a standard contract by the end of the season. Downtin also elevated himself from two-way contract to standard deal last season, but his team option was not picked up for 2024-25 before free agency began.

» READ MORE: Matt Brase will coach the Sixers’ summer league team

Also on the roster is Justin Edwards, the former Imhotep star and five-star recruit who signed with the Sixers after going undrafted following his one season at Kentucky. Other recognizable names include Romeo Langford and RJ Hampton, who were both first-round draft picks, and former Sixer Tony Bradley. Hampton was selected three picks after the Sixers drafted Tyrese Maxey in 2020.

Sixers assistant Matt Brase will coach the summer league team.

One notable absence is Terquavion Smith, a summer league standout for the Sixers last year who then spent his rookie season on a two-way contract. But the Sixers declined to extend him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Sixers will begin summer league play with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Salt Lake City on July 8, before facing the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz over the next two days. Then, the Sixers will play their first game in Las Vegas against the Detroit Pistons on July 13.