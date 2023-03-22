Source: Sixers’ Sam Cassell not leaving for Temple head-coaching job

CHICAGO — Sam Cassell is staying put.

Temple has inquired about the 76ers assistant coach for its head-coaching job, a source has confirmed. The source added that Cassell is not leaving the Sixers at this time.

The Baltimore native has been a candidate for several NBA head-coaching jobs, most recently interviewing with the Utah Jazz in June.

Cassell, 53, is in his third season with the Sixers. He had worked closely with James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and former Sixer Ben Simmons.

Advertisement

He played 15 seasons and won back-to-back titles with the Houston Rockets in 1993-94 and 1994-95, his first two years in the NBA.

Cassell played for the Boston Celtics under Doc Rivers during the 2007-08 season. The Celtics won the NBA title in what was Cassell’s last season.

Former Sixer Aaron McKie stepped down as Owls head coach on March 13 after four seasons.

McKie finished with a 52-56 record, including going 0-3 in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

» READ MORE: Damian Dunn, Zach Hicks the latest Temple players to enter the NCAA transfer portal