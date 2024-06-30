Source: Sixers decline to make qualifying offer to two-way guard Terquavion Smith

The 76ers will not extend a qualifying offer to Terquavion Smith, a league source confirmed Sunday. As a result, the 6-foot-4 guard becomes an unrestricted free agent. Liberty Ballers was first to report this news.

This comes one day after the Sixers did not pick up Jeff Dowtin Jr.’s club option for next season. These moves aren’t surprising as the team has prioritized clearing up cap space for free agency.

Free agents can begin negotiating with teams at 6 p.m. and will be able to sign their contracts on at 12:01 p.m. on July 6.

Smith was on a two-way contract with the Sixers this past season. He averaged 3.3 points while shooting 37.1% on three-pointers in 16 games.

However, the 21-year-old spent most of his time with Sixers NBA G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. With Blue Coats, Smith averaged 22.0 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds while also shooting 37.1% beyond the arc.

Smith went undrafted out of North Carolina State in 2023 after averaging 17.9 points as a second-team all-ACC selection during the 2022-23 season. He originally entered the 2022 draft, but withdrew his name and returned to college for his sophomore year.