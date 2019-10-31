Worst of the worst: Towns lost control and hurt his team in the process by going after Embiid. He threw a punch at Embiid that didn’t connect, according to the Sixers center. Still, by losing his cool, Towns not only was ejected with is team trailing by 20 and needing him in the lineup, but he could miss further time. And in the postgame interviews, things were no better. While Embiid candidly talked about the situation, Towns avoided all conversation about the incident, continually saying, “It was a competitive game.”