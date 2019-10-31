Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the Sixers’ 117-95 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves that was marred by the ejection of Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns for fighting in the third quarter.
Best performance: Sixers swingman Furkan Korkmaz scored 17 points off the bench, one shy of his career high. He made 5 of 10 shots from the field, 3 of 8 from three-point range and 4 of 5 from the line. He was a plus-9 and had two assists and one turnover in 21 minutes, 32 seconds.
Worst performance: Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins had a team-high 19 points, but it was a hollow 19. He shot 6 of 16 from the field, including 1 of 6 from three-point range. Wiggins was a team-worst minus-27.
Best defensive performance: Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle continues to fill the stat sheet on the defensive end. In 20:57, he had four steals, tied with Josh Richardson for team high, and added two blocked shots.
Worst statistic: Minnesota was outrebounded 56-34 including 16-6 on the offensive glass.
Best statistic: Sixers forward-center Al Horford had a game-high 16 rebounds. He had five offensive rebounds, or one fewer than the entire Timberwolves team.
Worst of the worst: Towns lost control and hurt his team in the process by going after Embiid. He threw a punch at Embiid that didn’t connect, according to the Sixers center. Still, by losing his cool, Towns not only was ejected with is team trailing by 20 and needing him in the lineup, but he could miss further time. And in the postgame interviews, things were no better. While Embiid candidly talked about the situation, Towns avoided all conversation about the incident, continually saying, “It was a competitive game.”