As Doc Rivers met the media less than two hours before Saturday’s tip-off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he continuously repeated that the 76ers will figure out how to win without starting guards Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.

Those solutions will take more than one game to concoct, as the Sixers’ chaotic rally attempt came up short in a 112-109 defeat at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers (8-8) trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half of a game they also played without starting forward Tobias Harris (hip soreness), a capable scorer; and Furkan Korkmaz (knee swelling), who can provide emergency ballhandling.

But they roared back in the fourth, outscoring the Timberwolves 25-15 before whiffing on an opportunity to take the lead with less than a minute to play.

After a three-pointer by De’Anthony Melton (19 points, six assists, five rebounds) cut the deficit to 110-109, he also snatched the ball away from the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards but could not finish the transition layup with 9.8 seconds to go. Edwards followed with two free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining, before Georges Niang missed an off-balance three-pointer just before time expired.

The Sixers looked like a team with a depleted backcourt, committing 22 turnovers that the Timberwolves converted into 18 points. Though All-NBA center Joel Embiid finished with 32 points (including 18-of-20 from the free-throw line) and Milton added a season-high 27 points and six rebounds in his first start of 2022-23, the Sixers made costly mistakes down the stretch.

Minnesota got 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists from Edwards, along with 19 points and seven assists from De’Angelo Russell and 37 bench points.

Next up for the Sixers is a game against the Brooklyn Nets that was highly anticipated but has lost its luster with this rash of injuries. It is, however, expected to be Ben Simmons’ first time playing in Philly since his holdout and eventual trade last season.

Funky lineups

Without three starters, the Sixers began Saturday with Milton, Melton, Danuel House Jr., P.J. Tucker, and Embiid. Then the groupings got even weirder.

Rivers tried a frontcourt combination of Embiid and Paul Reed, then of Reed and Montrezl Harrell. He rolled out a small-ball lineup with Tucker and Niang. Matisse Thybulle, who continues to try to play through a tweaked ankle, only logged five first-half minutes.

Embiid’s injury scare

A bad health situation nearly turned worse for the Sixers. Embiid hit the deck hard in the fourth quarter after tripping over Niang, who had fallen to the floor after committing an offensive foul while trying to take the ball to the cup.

Several Sixers, including Rivers, came over to check on Embiid, who remained in the game.