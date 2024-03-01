Allen Iverson sculpture to be unveiled at 76ers Legend Walk

The 76ers will unveil a sculpture of Hall of Famer and team legend Allen Iverson in front of their training complex on April 12.

His sculpture will be the 10th installed along the 76ers Legends Walk, joining Sixers legends Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Billy Cunningham, Moses Malone, Charles Barkley, Maurice Cheeks, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones, and Dolph Schayes.

“Allen Iverson is one of the greatest 76ers to ever live and one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA, and we’re thrilled to honor his accomplishments with a well-deserved sculpture on Legends Walk,” Sixers managing partner Josh Harris and co-manager partner David Blitzer said in a joint statement. “Paying homage to the legends who paved the way for our franchise is not only the right thing to do; it’s an incredible source of inspiration for current and future generations of 76er players and staff who enter our training complex every day, as well as kids in the city of Philadelphia and at large.”

Iverson, an 11-time all-time All-Star, played with the Sixers from 1996 to 2006 and during the 2009-10 season. He also had stints with the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies during his NBA career. Iverson briefly played for Besiktas Milangaz of the Turkish Basketball League in 2010-11.

He averaged 26.7 points per game in his NBA career and carried the Sixers to the NBA Finals in 2001. Iverson was the 2001 NBA MVP. He was named the NBA All-Star Game MVP in 2001 and 2006.

His 19,931 points are second in franchise history to Greer’s 21,586.