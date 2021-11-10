The 76ers could get their second-best player back Thursday night.

Tobias Harris is listed as questionable for the Sixers’ 7 p.m. matchup against the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center. The power forward, who is vaccinated, has been in the league’s NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols after originally testing positive 40 minutes before the Nov. 1 game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

» READ MORE: The Sixers’ Andre Drummond has quickly proved to be an upgrade over Dwight Howard

A vaccinated player can typically return after a 10-day quarantine or following two negative tests 24 hours apart. Thursday will mark the 10th day after Harris received his initial positive rapid test. There was a thought he could remain out longer because he experienced fatigue and congestion during the first four days of his infection.

Harris was sidelined the past six games. The Sixers (8-4) won the first four before Joel Embiid also entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, prompting the team to lose to the New York Knicks (Monday) and the Milwaukee Bucks (Tuesday).

The Raptors took a three-game losing streak into Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

» READ MORE: The Sixers tried to out-talent the NBA in ‘19. Thanks to Ben Simmons and COVID, they can’t in ‘22. | Mike Sielski

Harris is averaging 19.8 points and a team-leading 4.2 assists. The Sixers ran a lot of their half-court sets through him as a point forward.

Embiid, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. Ben Simmons is still not mentally ready to play and two-way player Grant Riller remains out with left-knee recovery. Seth Curry is questionable with a bruise foot. The injury sidelined him in Tuesday’s loss to the Bucks.