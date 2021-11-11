Tobias Harris is expected to play against the Toronto Raptors Thursday night, according to sources.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers would only say that Harris looked good at Thursday’s walkthrough and that he will be a game-time decision. However, a source said Harris will play.

This comes after the power forward was listed as questionable. Harris , who is vaccinated, has been in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols after originally testing positive 40 minutes before a Nov. 1 game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He has missed the last six games.

Harris is averaging 19.8 points and a team-leading 4.2 assists, and the Sixers run a lot of their halfcourt sets through him on the perimeter.

A vaccinated player can typically return after a 10-day quarantine or following two negative tests 24 hours apart. Thursday will mark the 10th day after Harris received his initial positive rapid test. There was a thought he could remain out longer because he experienced fatigue and congestion during the first four days of his infection. However, vaccinated individuals usually have lighter overall Covid-19 symptoms and resolve breakthrough infections more quickly.

Seth Curry (a bruised foot) is also listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision, according to Rivers.

Joel Embiid, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle remain in the health and safety protocols after testing positive for Covid-19 as well. Ben Simmons is still not mentally ready to play, while two-way player Grant Riller remains out as he recovers from an injured left knee.