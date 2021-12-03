ATLANTA — Tobias Harris did not accompany the 76ers to Friday morning‘s shootaround at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The standout power forward is dealing with a non-COVID-19 related illness. His status for Friday night’s game vs. the Atlanta Hawks will be determined at a later time. Harris was not listed on the team’s 11:30 a.m. injury report.

The 11th-year veteran has already missed eight games this season. He was sidelined six games from Nov. 1-9 after testing positive for COVID-19. Then Harris missed two games on Nov. 22-24 with a strained left hip.

The 29-year-old is the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 19.2 points. He’s also averaging a career highs of 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.