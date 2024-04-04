Tobias Harris will miss Sixers’ Thursday night game against Miami Heat

MIAMI — Tobias Harris will miss Thursday night’s game against the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center, according to sources.

The 76ers power forward attended the morning shootaround. However, sources say Harris had an MRI afterward in South Florida on his left knee. He hyperextended the knee while colliding with an Oklahoma City player in the final two minutes of Thursday’s 109-105 victory over the Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center.

The MRI determined that Harris has a hard bruise on the knee. A source expects him to miss just one or two games.

» READ MORE: Buddy Hield is eager to mesh with Joel Embiid in the Sixers’ two-man game

Advertisement

Harris had 18 points while making a season-high five three-pointers against the Thunder. The 13th-year veteran is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists this season. This will mark the 10th game Harris will miss this season due to injuries, ailments, and illness.

Thursday’s game could have huge postseason implications. The Heat (42-33) are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, 1½ games ahead of the eighth-place Sixers with six games remaining. A victory would mark Miami’s third win over the Sixers in this season’s four-game series. The Heat would also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, assuming the teams finish with identical records.

And if the Heat fall out of the top six, the head-to-head tiebreaker would give them home-court advantage in a potential NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Sixers.

Joel Embiid (left knee surgery recovery), Tyrese Maxey (left hip tightness) and Mo Bamba (illness) are all listed as questionable.