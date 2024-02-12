Tobias Harris ruled out for Sixers’ game against Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — Tobias Harris has been ruled out of the 76ers’ Monday matchup against the Cavaliers with impingement (stiffness and pain) in his left hip.

Harris was present at the Sixers’ morning shootaround at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, but was downgraded to questionable to play later in the afternoon.

Harris’ absence is another hit to a Sixers roster that has dealt with numerous injuries and illnesses in recent weeks. Starters Nico Batum (hamstring) and De’Anthony Melton (spine) remain out for Monday’s game, while reserve center Mo Bamba (knee) is available against the Cavaliers after entering Monday listed as questionable. Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid will be sidelined for several weeks following knee surgery.

Harris is averaging 17.7 points per game on 50.7% shooting along with 6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Sixers (31-21) entered Monday with eight losses in their last 10 games, standing fifth in the Eastern Conference.