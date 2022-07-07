SALT LAKE CITY — The 76ers signed Trevelin Queen on Friday with the hope that he could be a sharpshooting NBA contributor.

Based off Wednesday’s performance, the reigning NBA G League MVP must first find his rhythm.

Queen looked out of sorts before settling down in the Summer Sixers’ 86-82 Salt Lake City Summer League victory versus Utah Jazz Wednesday night at the Vivint Arena.

The 6-foot-6 guard finished with 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting — including going 1-for-4 on three-pointers — and finishing with two rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

The game also had a little scare.

» READ MORE: The Sixers officially sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, completing their Rockets reunion

Charlie Brown Jr. didn’t return to action after appearing to be hit in the face at the conclusion of the third quarter. Brown had to be assisted to on the court after laying there for a few minutes at the end of the quarter. He then walked over the bench before heading to the locker room.

Brown had 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting to go with three rebounds and two steals.

Queen, though, had mixed results.

He buried a 27-foot three-pointer on the game’s first shot attempt 14 seconds into the game. However, he turned that ball over on a bad pass on the Sixers’ second possession. And Queen followed that up by missing an eight-foot layup on the next possession and committing a foul at the other end of the floor.

The 25-year-old misfired on his third shot attempt, a 26-foot three-pointer, with 6 minutes, 10 seconds left in the quarter. But Queen got his hand back on the ball after Charlie Brown Jr grabbed the offensive rebound. This time, he assisted on a nice alley-oop dunk to Charles Bassey, forcing the Jazz to call a timeout.

Queen had three points on 1-for-3 shooting to go with one turnover and one assist before being subbed out with 4:32 left in the quarter.

He subbed back in at the 5:29-mark of the second quarter, and look out of sync the longer he stayed on the court.

One of his highlights was his second assist to Bassey. Queen then followed that up with another turnover on a bad pass. Then after making a running layup, Queen airballed two of his final three attempts of the half. He missed completely on a 13-foot floater with 2:33 left in the quarter. Then his driving layup at the 1:19 mark was blocked. Then he airballed a corner three-pointer at the close of the half.

As a result, Queen went into the locker room with five points on 2-for-7 shooting.

He was much better in the third quarter, scoring seven points on 2-for-3 shooting and making a pair of foul shots. Then Queen added two more foul shots to knot the score at 80 with 2 minutes left in the game. And he added an athletic basket late.

Queen comes to Sixers after stints in the Houston Rockets’ organization.

He signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Rockets on Nov. 30, 2020, before being waived on Dec. 16, 2021. Queen signed a two-way contract with the squad on Dec. 18.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Charles Bassey glad for his first taste of summer league action

Charles Bassey had a solid bounce-back game. The Sixers center finished with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting to go with nine rebounds after scoring seven points on 2-for-7 shooting on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Forward Justin Champagnie has yet to find his offensive rhythm. The rookie two-way player finished with 10 rebounds, but scored five points on 2-for-11 shooting. He missed all five of his shots on Tuesday.

Sixers post player Paul Reed and guards Isaiah Joe and Jaden Springer sat out Wednesday’s game for reconditioning. The team will conclude the three-day tournament on 6 p.m. Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.