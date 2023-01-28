Sixers’ mailbag: Can Maxey still thrive off the bench? Answering your reader questions.

What’s up, peep?

The 76ers have a huge game Saturday against the Western Conference’s first-place Denver Nuggets. I’m excited to see how Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, and the Sixers’ other guards match up to the Nuggets’ perimeter players. And yes, I’m extremely excited to see the showdown between Joel Embiid and Denver’s Nikola Jokić, the NBA’s two best centers.

The East’s second-place Sixers (31-16) head into the 3 p.m. contest at the Wells Fargo Center with a league-best six-game win streak and as winners of 19 of their last 23 games. Denver (34-15) have won eight of their last 11 games.

So we’ll definitely learn more about both teams in this much-anticipated matchup. But in the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your questions.

Q: Can Tyrese Maxey still “thrive” off the bench? Seems like it’s working. — @mikepjazz

KP: What’s up, Mike? He can definitely still strive off the bench. Maxey had a team-best 27 points off the bench in Wednesday’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He’s also averaging 22.4 points while shooting 41.9% on three-pointers since the Sixers made the switch five games ago. In this role, Maxey has the ability to provide an instant offensive spark similar to what Vinnie ‘Microwave’ Johnson provided on the Detroit Pistons’ 1989 and 1990 NBA championship teams.

Maxey played the last 5 minutes, 20 seconds of the first quarter. Yet, he had seven points on 3-for-4 shooting with four of the points coming in the final 38.5 seconds. Then in the second quarter, Maxey scored nine more points while making 3 of 4 three-points in 6:28.

So he’s definitely excelling in this role.

However, I don’t think this is a long-term solution for the Sixers. Maxey has proven that he’s a starter in this league. I think his focus this summer should be improving defensively. That would enable him and Harden to be paired together in the starting lineup.

Let’s face it, the tandem’s defensive struggles is what has led to Maxey coming off the bench.

Q: Did the Sixers add enough toughness to succeed in the playoffs? — @rickphils

KP: I appreciate the question, Rick. It’s actually an easy one to answer. The additions of P.J. Tucker, Montrezl Harrell, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. provide the toughness needed to succeed in the playoffs. Last year, the Sixers came across as soft in the postseason. That won’t happen this season. Tucker is widely respected around the league. Harrell has a mess-around-and-find-out attitude. Melton is grimy. And don’t let House’s carefree attitude fool you.

Of course, being the toughness team doesn’t translate to being the best team. However, I don’t expect the Sixers to get pushed around like they were in the second round against the Miami Heat.

Q: Will the Sixers pay the luxury tax? Or will someone else be parting from the squad? — @ayitihnchmen

KP: I hope you are doing well, OG. The Sixers’ goal is to get below the luxury tax. In order to do, they’ll have to shed some salary.

Right now, they have a payroll of $151.4 million, according to Spotrac. That’s about $1.1 million above the league’s $150.3 million luxury threshold for this season. They’ll be subjected to a penalty by remaining above the threshold by the end of the season.

That’s why Furkan Korkmaz and Jaden Springer have been mentioned as guys the Sixers have considered trading to get below the threshold.

Korkmaz is in the second year of the three-year, $15 million contract. He’s making $5 million this season and is in line to make $5.37 million next season. Meanwhile, Springer, a second-year guard, is making $2.1 million this season. The Sixers picked up his third-year option for $2.2 million for 2023-24.