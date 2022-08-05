Sixers basketball is officially less than two months away.

The team announced its four-game preseason schedule Friday, which includes two home contests at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers will open up the exhibition slate Oct. 3 in Brooklyn against old “friend” Ben Simmons and the Nets (7:30 p.m.). They then play a home-and-home series with the rapidly improving Cleveland Cavaliers, first at the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 5 (7 p.m.) and in Cleveland on Oct. 10 (7 p.m.). The Sixers will close out the preseason Oct. 12 at home against the Charlotte Hornets (7 p.m.).

Single game preseason tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster at a later date. All four preseason games can be heard on the radio at 97.5 The Fanatic while both home games will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Sixers, who were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs last season by the Miami Heat after finishing as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, made several offseason moves including re-signing star James Harden, signing wing players P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, and trading veteran Danny Green in a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies for guard De’Anthony Melton.

The full NBA regular season schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

» READ MORE: How the Sixers’ proposed new arena vaults them into the NBA arms race