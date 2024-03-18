Mo Bamba providing energy and effort as Sixers starter: ‘It takes our team to another level’

Recently, Mo Bamba has been at his best when placed in the 76ers’ starting lineup.

It doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but the 7-foot center’s energy level and involvement are noticeably elevated when he receives the nod over Paul Reed.

“It’s all about establishing myself early on in the game, defensively,” he said. “When you’re coming off the bench, you kind of have to catch a rhythm as quick as possible. You tend to chase big plays. When you chase big plays, you chase home runs. It tends to either go really well or really bad.”

But by starting games, Bamba gets an early sense of the game flow and that allows him to set the tone.

“I like it,” he said. “It’s something I’ve done before. It’s different on this team. But it’s something that I’ve learned to embrace.”

Bamba has started eight of the last nine games heading into Monday’s contest against the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center. He’s averaged 4.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in those games. Previously, Bamba averaged 4.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 block in 37 appearances off the bench.

While those statistics are similar, Bamba has provided length and rim protection the Sixers lost when Joel Embiid was sidelined after left knee surgery. He’s also turning into a three-point threat, making 3-of-5 threes in the last five games.

“Mo, I think, is getting better,” coach Nick Nurse said. “He’s getting better. I think that he’s getting a little bit more in shape. He’s been able to go a lot longer stints than I think he was even a month ago.

“I think he’s actually getting close to being a little bit more of a pick-and-pop threat than he’s been in his career. Instead of one a week, I think he can start hunting down like two a game — two or four threes a game and be comfortable on it.”

More prolific shooting from Bamba could create spacing for Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Kelly Oubre Jr. to operate, as opposing teams’ centers are forced to step out of the paint to defend him.

“Especially when you’re playing against the [Rudy] Gobert’s and the [Brook] Lopez’s and Bam [Adebayo], who is also a good rim protector out there,” Bamba said, “But I think it takes our team to another level and step up.”

Maxey’s three-point streak

Maxey has made at least one three-pointer in 36 consecutive games heading into Monday’s contest. It’s the NBA’s fifth-longest active streak and the Sixers franchise’s longest streak since JJ Redick did so in 38 consecutive games during the 2018-19 season.

Maxey, who has 502 career three-pointers, became the second-fastest Sixer to reach 500 three-pointers. He reached the milestone in Saturday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets, his 254th career game. Kyle Korver (241 games) is the only Sixer to do it in fewer games.

Maxey (502 career threes) is also the sixth player with at least 500 three-pointers as a Sixer. Allen Iverson (885), Robert Covington (724), Korver (661), Andre Iguodala (563), and Harris (556) were the others.