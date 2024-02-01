Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey earns All-Star reserve spot, joining Joel Embiid on Eastern Conference roster

SALT LAKE CITY — Tyrese Maxey insinuated that being named an NBA All-Star wasn’t necessarily his main goal.

“For me, I’m just happy to have consideration,” the 76ers point guard said recently.

Maxey received more than consideration Thursday, as he was announced as an All-Star Game reserve for the Eastern Conference during TNT’s Inside the NBA telecast.

The reserves, selected by the league’s coaches, were announced two hours before tip-off of the Sixers’ game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. The All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Maxey will join Joel Embiid, who was named an Eastern Conference starter on Jan. 25. This marks the first time the Sixers will have multiple All-Stars in the same season since Embiid and Ben Simmons in 2021.

Maxey, who will be 23 years and 106 days old when the game is played, will become the fifth-youngest All-Star in franchise history, trailing Simmons (22 years, 212 days), Jrue Holiday (22, 250), Dolph Schayes (22, 287), and Luke Jackson (23, 074).

Entering Thursday, Maxey was averaging career highs in points (25.7), rebounds (3.6), assists (6.6), and steals (1.0). He scored a career-high 50 points against the Indiana Pacers in a 137-126 victory on Nov. 12.

The conference’s other All-Star reserves are Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, and Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle of the New York Knicks.

The East starters are Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Jayson Tatum of the Celtics, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dame Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Western Conference starters are LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, and Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets.

The West reserves are Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Anthony Davis of the Lakers, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the L.A. Clippers.