Tyrese Maxey’s career-high 50 points propel Sixers to victory over Indiana Pacers

With about a minute left on the clock and a harder-than-initially-expected victory all but sealed, Tyrese Maxey let it fly.

He had already notched his career-high in scoring. But this was for 50 points.

Splash.

Consider it the latest dazzler in an exceptional start to the season for Maxey. And the Sixers needed just about all of Maxey’s points to hold off the Indiana Pacers, 137-126, Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center, on a night that was initially overshadowed by the aftermath of the news that starting forward Kelly Oubre Jr. had been struck by a car as a pedestrian Saturday night in Center City.

Oubre was released from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital late Saturday after being treated for a fractured rib, along with hip and leg injuries. Before the game, coach Nick Nurse and teammates Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz expressed concern for their teammate — and relief that he was already resting at home. He will be reevaluated in approximately one week, the team said.

The Pacers entered Sunday using blazing pace to create the NBA’s most efficient offense, but were also one of the league’s worst defenses. Indiana initially could not handle the Sixers’ star duo of Maxey (who went 20-of-32 from the floor and also totaled seven rebounds and five assists) and Joel Embiid (37 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists), who combined for 51 first-half points.

But Indiana remained pesky in trimming a 19-point second-quarter deficit to 82-81, when Myles Turner hit a three-pointer with about seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Pacers remained in striking distance — and then briefly took a 105-104 lead on an Aaron Nesmith finish early in the fourth quarter — before Harris answered with a putback layup and Patrick Beverley followed with a corner three-pointer.

The Sixers finally created separation for good when Maxey hit a step-back three-pointer and Danuel House Jr. followed with his own triple off an offensive rebound to take a 122-111 lead with about five minutes to play. Maxey surpassed his previous career high of 44 points (coincidentally set against Nurse’s Toronto Raptors last October) when he picked up an air balled three-pointer by Beverley and laid the ball in.

These two teams will square off again in South Philly on Tuesday, a matchup that will also serve as the Sixers’ second in-season tournament game, before a marquee rematch against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Embiid’s dominant first, Maxey’s dominant second

Embiid and Maxey took turns being unstoppable in the opening 24 minutes.

Embiid fueled the Sixers’ initial cushion, scoring 19 points on 6-of-8 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the free throw line. He racked up 14 points in less than six minutes, mostly off of the two-man game with Maxey. He hit 16 points on a difficult turnaround jumper. And he got to 19 points from the free-throw line.

Then, Maxey caught fire. He scored 11 points in less than three minutes to begin the second quarter, including a finish through contact for an old-fashioned three-point play and a deep pull-up three pointer.

The timing was reminiscent of the fourth quarter of last week’s signature win against the Boston Celtics, when Maxey took over the scoring load when Embiid got his customary rest.

New wing pecking order

Without Oubre, Nicolas Batum slid into the starting lineup. He finished with nine points — including three deep shots that helped answer Pacers runs — and seven rebounds. But his primary responsibility was attempting to guard the All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, who ripped off 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting and added 17 assists.

Robert Covington, meanwhile, was one of the first Sixers off the bench, while Korkmaz and House also entered by the end of the first quarter and brought some new lineup combinations. To begin the second quarter, for instance, Nurse used Maxey, Covington, House, Harris and Paul Reed.

Nurse followed the same sub pattern in the second half, with Covington entering about midway through the third quarter and Korkmaz and House following by the end of the frame. But Beverley replaced Covington in the lineup to start the fourth quarter.

Worth noting

Public-address announcer Matt Cord missed Sunday’s game, his first absence in 26 years, due to non-COVID medical issues, he said on X (formerly Twitter). Delaware Blue Coats public address announcer Rob Strauss filled the role.