Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey signs deal with New Balance

Tyrese Maxey has signed a deal with New Balance, the shoe company announced Wednesday morning.

The partnership is another step in the 76ers guard’s rise as an NBA talent and brand. He joins the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, the Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray and the Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine, among others, as players who have deals with New Balance.

”He embodies the charisma and personality of the New Balance Brand,” head of global sports marketing basketball Naveen Lokesh said in a statement. “We are excited to start working with Tyrese to further highlight his style in the game and his desire to inspire the next generation, both on and off the court.”

Maxey told Fan Nation Kicks that he chose to partner with New Balance because it “has this family morale” of which he wanted to be a part. He has been wearing the brand’s TWO WXY v3 shoe this season and likes how it initially “molded” to his foot.

”It’s a light shoe, and I’m a guard that changes directions and has to perform on both ends of the court,” he said. “I feel very comfortable in the shoe, and I like the shoe.”

Maxey is averaging 21.2 points, four assists and three rebounds in 21 games this season. He recently returned from a fractured foot that kept him sidelined for about six weeks.