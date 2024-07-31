Tyrese Maxey unveils New Balance sneaker he plans to wear for Sixers next season

Tyrese Maxey and New Balance wrote another chapter in their partnership on Wednesday morning, as the 76ers guard unveiled an update to the Hesi Low, one of the brand’s best-selling basketball shoes.

The Hesi Low v2 is set to be released on Friday, and Maxey is a fitting choice to promote what is described as “the perfect basketball shoe for agile players who act on instinct.” The shoe, which Maxey will wear for the 2024-25 NBA season, is priced at $110 and initially will be available in two colorways.

“I’m so excited to wear the Hesi Low v2 this season,” Maxey said in a statement. “It’s the perfect shoe for my style of play — super agile and built for making quick moves on the court.”

One colorway features black, white, and red, which would suit the Sixers’ retro black uniforms that are rumored to be making a return soon (though it won’t be this season). The other is more vibrant, with pixel green and black accompanied by neo flame. Maxey is ready to don both.

“I love being part of the New Balance family and can’t wait to keep representing the brand with a shoe that blends my on-court performance and off-court style,” he said.

Maxey signed with New Balance in January 2023 and has enjoyed a successful stint with the company. In the midst of his breakout 2023-24 season that saw him win the NBA Most Improved Player award, Maxey appeared on a New Balance billboard in Indianapolis during All-Star Weekend. He also popped up in the brand’s “We Got Now” ad in April alongside Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.