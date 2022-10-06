Doc Rivers feels the next step for 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey’s evolution is getting his own shot without a play called for him.

Maxey appears to be doing a solid job of that through two preseason games.

The shooting guard has combined to score 41 points in just 29 minutes for the Sixers (2-0). Maxey is averaging 20.5 points on 15-for-19 shooting while only playing in the first half of each game. He’s shooting 78.9% from the field, including 71.4% (5 of 7) on three-pointers.

While it’s hard to put a lot of stock in exhibition games, no one can deny that Maxey has been unstoppable.

On Monday, the third-year veteran had 20 points on 6-for-8 shooting — including making 2 of 4 three-pointers — along with three assists and a steal in 13 minutes, 50 seconds in a 127-108 road rout of Brooklyn.

At the time, one could argue he benefited from the Sixers playing without P.J. Tucker and All-Stars James Harden and Joel Embiid. The preseason opener was a scheduled rest day for Tucker, 37, Harden, 33, and Embiid, 28.

But the trio played in Wednesday’s 113-112 victory over Cleveland at the Wells Fargo Center, and Maxey was just as impressive.

He had 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting — including going 3-for-3 on threes — along with two assists and one steal in 15 minutes, 22 seconds. His lone blemish was three turnovers.

“This training camp was huge for me, because this was my first year coming into camp knowing exactly what my role was on this team,” Maxey said. “My first year, I was a rookie. I didn’t know what to expect.”

Last season, the Sixers had a lot going on with Ben Simmons’ refusal to play and Maxey being thrown into a starting role. He went on to average 17.5 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 42.7% on three-pointers last season.

“But this third year, I know exactly what my role is,” Maxey said. “I know exactly how to help this team win.”

And he’s showcasing extreme confidence.

Unbothered by the moment, he scored his team’s first 10 points on two running pullup three-pointers, followed by a driving bank shot and pair of free throws on Monday.

Then on Wednesday, he was perfect in the second quarter, scoring 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting highlighted by two big threes.

Maxey is benefitting from adding muscle this offseason to his 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame.

“I feel like last year I got bumped off my spot sometimes when I drove,” he said. “And right now, I feel good.

“Like I just got done lifting [following Wednesday’s game]. I’m trying to maintain and keep eating, keep eating right and help my team win as much as possible.”

But even though it’s just two halves of preseason basketball, Maxey’s performances have led to high outward expectations.

Sixers fans are looking for him to become a first-time All-Star this season, but that’s not his priority.

“Me being an All-Star, would not help us win a championship,” Maxey said. “Honestly, I just want to go out there and help us win. Honestly! … Personal accolades, I have no interest in them. It’s all about the team.

“Doc said something like what I said at media day, ‘It’s a we season, not a me season.’ So that’s what it is.”

Reed getting defensive

Backup center Paul Reed’s four steal against the Cavs were the most in the NBA on Wednesday. His seven steals total through two games lead the league this preseason.

Reed is averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals in his two appearances with one start.