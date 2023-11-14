Tyrese Maxey’s teammates still raving about Sixers star’s 50-point performance

A confident and hardworking player, Tyrese Maxey isn’t astounded by his successful start to the season — but his 76ers teammates are.

“It’s amazing to watch,” Paul Reed said. “It’s really inspirational for a dude like me. We came in together.

“To see him going crazy like that, it inspires me. It makes me feel like I can go crazy like that, too. I’ve just got to, you feel me? So it’s inspiring.”

The Sixers selected Maxey with the 21st pick of the 2020 NBA draft. Reed was picked 58th.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey not surprised by star turn or 50-point performance: ‘This is what I worked for’

Reed has blossomed into a fan favorite and reliable backup center to reigning MVP Joel Embiid. Maxey, however, is one of the league’s emerging stars.

The point guard is ninth in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game heading into Tuesday’s home game against the Indiana Pacers. He’s also 11th in assists (7.2) and tied for seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (6.5 value).

The fourth-year player had one of the best individual performances of the season Sunday in a victory over the Pacers. Maxey scored a career-high 50 points while making 7 of 11 three-pointers.

“Like I said earlier in the year, you’re just going to be impressed with his development and his growth,” Danuel House Jr. said. “I’ve seen it because, of course, we practice together. It’s just waiting for him to unleash it during the games to show the world.

“I’m happy for him and his 50-nugget dropping episode. Hopefully, we can get another 50-piece with sweet & sour sauce for the next game!”

Tourney resumes

Tuesday’s contest against the Pacers is the second NBA In-Season Tournament game for both squads.

The Sixers defeated Detroit Pistons, 114-106, in Friday’s East Group A opener at Little Caesars Arena. The Pacers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 121-116, in their East Group A opener on Nov. 3.

House is a fan of the tournament.

“I feel like it’s something new,” he said. “They’re doing it for a good reason so the players reap the benefits. I don’t think none of us will complain, so I think I like it. I’m not too moved by it. It doesn’t really rattle me or make me feel different because we’ve still got to play 82 games throughout the course of the season.”

The Atlanta Hawks are lumped in with the Sixers, Pacers, Cavs, and Pistons in the group.

» READ MORE: Kelly Oubre Jr.’s injury is terrible — but it could make the Sixers more resilient in the long run

The group stage of the tournament runs every Tuesday and Friday through Nov. 28 on what are called tournament nights.

The quarterfinals will be played at NBA arenas on Dec. 4-5, before the tourney heads to Las Vegas for the final four. The teams that advance to the knockout round will compete for a prize pool and the NBA Cup.

The championship winners will receive $500,000 each.

“All they did was spice it up in the midst of it before we even get to the end of the season,” House said. “So it’ll be more intense for fans. Thank the NBA for intensifying the game for the fans.”

Solid rebounding

The Sixers are ranked third in the NBA in rebounds at 47.8 per game heading into Tuesday’s contest. They are eighth in offensive boards at 12.2 and coming off a season-high 23 offensive rebounds Sunday against the Pacers.

Reed was asked what has enabled them to have such success.

“I think just our coach, giving us the OK to go and crash the glass,” he said. “We’ve got dudes who he’s got no problem with crashing the glass.

“I feel like we’ve just got to keep attacking the offensive glass real hard. I feel like as long as we do that, we’re going to come up with some rebounds.”