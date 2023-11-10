Sixers escape Detroit with a victory in In-Season Tournament opener

DETROIT — Humility went looking for the 76ers and nearly found them.

After upending the NBA title favorite Boston Celtics, they didn’t envision a letdown against the lowly Detroit Pistons. They barely avoided one, winning, 114-106.

Friday’s game at Little Caesars Arena also was the both teams’ NBA In-Season Tournament opener.

With the win, the Sixers improved to 7-1 and 1-0 in the tourney’s East Group A pool. The Sixers and Pistons (2-8, 0-1) are in the same pool along with the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Joel Embiid ended up with game highs of 33 points and 16 rebounds for his sixth consecutive double-double of the season. Tyrese Maxey added 29 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, while Tobias Harris had 24 points.

Reserve point guard Patrick Beverley went to the locker room at the end of the first quarter with right-side neck pain and didn’t return. Meanwhile, Pistons center Jalen Duren, a former Roman Catholic standout, suffered a game-ending right ankle injury.

Killian Hayes was serenaded with MVP chants while scoring a team-high 23 points. Cade Cunningham added 21 points and seven assists.

But this game was like the old heads playing the young bouls at the recreation center. Embiid appeared confused and frustrated by the no-calls while young bouls, primarily Duren and Marvin Bagley III, kept being physical with him on defense. Nor did they appear to care that Embiid was the reigning MVP or that the Sixers were heavily favored to win.

Offensively, the young boul kept running circles around him and the Sixers. But you the Sixers leaned on their experience and eventually figured things out.

After trailing as many as 16 points before intermission, the Sixers came out with more offensive focus and defensive intensity in the second half.

They outscored the Pistons, 24-15, for the first eight-plus minutes of the second half. That enabled them to take their lead with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left in the third quarter, 72-71, on a pair of Embiid foul shots.

The Sixers went on to extend to their lead to 17 points in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the Sixers remain in first place in the Eastern Conference. They also extended their NBA-best winning streak to seven games. Meanwhile, the conference’s last-place Pistons extended their league-worst losing streak to seven games.

Now, the Sixers head home for a two-game series against the Pacers (6-3) on Sunday and Tuesday. Tuesday’s contest will serve as an In-Season tourney game.

Morris’ minutes

Marcus Morris made his second appearance as a Sixer since being acquired with Nic Batum, Robert Covington, and KJ Martin from the Los Angeles Clippers last week.

The power forward first came into the game with 2 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first quarter

The power forward finished with zero points on 0-for-1 shooting to go with a rebound in 6 minutes, 2 seconds.

“I still think he’s got a spot in the rotation,” coach Nick Nurse said pregame. “He, of all the people, has played the least, right? So it’s just a little trickier with him, so I’m just waiting for my moment here to give him a chance to see how he looks out there.”

Covington and Batum are regulars in the rotation. On Friday, Batum had thee points, three rebounds, and three assists while Covington added three points and four steals.

“They fit in there just really well,” Nurse said. “Obviously, they were playing in great rhythm. Again, Marcus hadn’t played at all [with the Clippers before the trade]. That’s just a little tricker thing to maneuver.”

The Sixers have, for the most part, stayed with the rotation they already had. But Nurse is happy with how Covington and Batum have been able to work into the rotation.

“I think faster than I expected, a bit,” Nurse said. “But we certainly do want to get Marcus a look as well and see where he fits in.”