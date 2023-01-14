Georges Niang misses Sixers shootaround for Utah Jazz game with non-COVID illness

SALT LAKE CITY — Georges Niang missed the 76ers’ shootaround before Saturday night’s game at the Utah Jazz and is listed as questionable to play with a non-COVID illness on the NBA’s official injury report.

Niang is one of the Sixers’ top reserves, averaging a career-high 9.4 points per game on 41.6% shooting from three-point distance. Missing Saturday’s game would also mean missing a homecoming for Niang, who played for the Jazz from 2017-21.

Standout forward Tobias Harris was present at shootaround but also remains questionable to play against the Jazz with left knee soreness. Harris is in the midst of an efficient season for the Sixers, averaging 16.3 points on 49.5% shooting along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 38 games.

If Harris is unavailable to play Saturday, De’Anthony Melton would be a contender to start in a three-guard lineup. Matisse Thybulle is also an option for more playing time if Harris and/or Niang is unavailable.

Following Saturday’s game in Utah, the Sixers play at the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night.