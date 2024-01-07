Sixers-Jazz takeaways: Nic Batum must regain his shot; Kelly Oubre Jr. proving to be dependable

Nic Batum has to regain his shooting stroke.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is proving to be a dependable acquisition. And, as expected, the 76ers have no room for error when depleted.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 120-109 loss to the Utah Jazz Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Batum’s shooting slump

The Sixers forward had been the NBA’s second-best three-pointer before missing five games with hamstring strain. But you would not have known that by Batum’s last two performances. The standout three-and-D player missed all five of his three-point attempts against the Jazz (17-20). That came one night after missing his lone three-point attempt in Friday’s lopsided loss to the New York Knicks.

Batum made 3 of 5 three-pointers against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 30 in his first game back from injury. But in the three games since then, he’s shooting 1-for-9 from deep. Batum is averaging 4.3 points while shooting 28.6% on three-pointers in his four games back. He was averaging 5.7 points and shooting 46.4% on threes during his first 20 games this season.

Batum did, however, have a game-high four steals and two blocks Saturday. So he had an impact. He just needs to regain his shooting touch.

Solid addition

Oubre had a reputation for being a streaky shooter during his previous NBA stops. He had nights where he couldn’t miss only to struggle mightily in the next game.

But he’s been a model of consistency as a Sixer.

The swingman finished with 24 points Saturday, marking his fifth straight double-digit performance. It was also the fifth time he scored at least 20 points this season. On Saturday, Oubre was the most aggressive Sixer attacking the rim.

The ninth-year NBA player is averaging 13.7 points while shooting a career-best 37.4% on three-pointers. It’s hard to believe the Sixers were his only option when he signed a one-year minimum deal with the team in September.

No room for error

You knew the Sixers (23-12) would have a tough time beating Utah without three starters in Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton. Not only did the Sixers have to replace 72.6 points, they needed players to step up defensively.

Unfortunately, they were unable to get enough of that collectively from the available players.

While forcing 24 turnovers, the Sixers defense surrendered 57.5% shooting. It’s hard to win that way.

Meanwhile, the Sixers made just 7 of 38 three-pointers and shot 40.4% from the field. The Sixers needed to collectively play at a high level to have any chance to win. That didn’t happen.